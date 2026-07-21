Cal Raleigh Turns Reds’ Disrespect Into a Huge Statement for the Mariners

The Cincinnati Reds chose Cal Raleigh, and they had to accept whatever was going to happen next. That was their mistake. The Mariners had a runner on second and third with one out in the seventh inning on July 20. They led by three, and Cincinnati manager Terry Francona summoned left-hander Caleb Ferguson(former Mariner) to face Dominic Canzone. Then came the decision that changed the game: Walk Canzone intentionally, load the bases and take your chances with Raleigh.

There’s no gentle way to describe that move. The Reds looked at Raleigh and saw their best chance to escape. We can understand the calculation. As dangerous a hitter as Raleigh is, he entered the night batting .163. He was hitless in his previous 15 at-bats, and hadn't homered since July 4. Still, what a disrespectful move.

Cal Raleigh connects for a GRAND SLAM!



(MLB x @JAL_Official_jp) pic.twitter.com/P4BM9grV43 — MLB (@MLB) July 21, 2026

Terry Francona Defends His Decision to Challenge Cal Raleigh

Francona effectively decided he would rather face the 2025 AL MVP runner-up with the bases loaded than let his left-hander pitch to Canzone with first base open. Raleigh looked surprised by the choice. Then he looked ready.

Ferguson left his first pitch, a cement mixing breaking ball over the plate. Raleigh crushed it 408 feet into the left-field seats. Grand slam. The Mariners rolled toward an 8-0 victory, and Cincinnati’s entire plan detonated in a matter of seconds.

Francona stood by the decision afterward.

“I know what Raleigh’s hitting, and he still worries me. But I thought it was our best chance,” Francona said. Then he supplied the perfect epitaph for the entire sequence: “The worst possible outcome happened.”

That defense makes the moment even more satisfying for Seattle. Francona had studied the matchup, understood the danger and chose Raleigh anyway.

It was Raleigh’s sixth career grand slam. More importantly, it looked like the swing we’ve spent most of this season waiting to see.

That one moment is going to repair the season. Raleigh’s numbers remain rough, and pitchers will keep attacking him until he proves that Monday represented a change. The Mariners can still treat that moment as a meaningful development.

Seattle moved back into first place in the AL West despite getting a fraction of the expected offensive production from its star catcher. The Mariners are 51-50 with a long road ahead. But imagine if Raleigh can become dangerous again.

No one expected him to repeat a 60-homer performance. That was historic, unreasonable and almost impossible to reproduce. Seattle needs the version of Raleigh who punishes mistakes and makes the opposition nervous. Hopefully Monday night was a sign of things to come.