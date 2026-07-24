Mariners Trade Deadline Plans Turn Emerson Hancock Into Their Ultimate Sell-High Candidate

The Mariners realize that they have a chance to cash in on Emerson Hancock before the shine wears off. According to Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon of The Athletic, the M’s have told teams they’re open to moving Hancock in its search for a right-handed hitter. That doesn’t confirm they believe that his breakout is fraudulent. But they can see the numbers, they understand their roster and recognize when they’re sitting on a sell-high opportunity.

Hancock has been terrific compared to anything we’ve seen from him before this season. He owns a 3.16 ERA and a 1.01 WHIP with 97 strikeouts against 26 walks through 105 1/3 innings. After years of looking like an underperforming former No. 6 overall pick, he changed his arm slot, reshaped his arsenal and introduced himself as a legitimate major league starter.

Emerson Hancock Has Become the Mariners’ Best Trade Deadline Chip

It’s a truly great story. It’s also a great opportunity to have trade discussions. The Mariners aren’t trying to sell Hancock as a future ace. Other clubs don’t appear to view him that way, either. His 3.72 FIP is already less impressive than his ERA, and his xERA sits more than a full run above his actual mark (4.31). Those numbers don’t erase what Hancock has accomplished, but they do warn us about possible regression.

This is exactly when smart teams sell high. Hancock is earning only $793,300 this season and remains under club control through 2030. That combination makes him one of the Mariners’ most appealing trade pieces. He’s cheap, controllable and ready to take the ball every fifth day for a contender that needs rotation help immediately.

Luis Castillo is the obvious starter Seattle would prefer to move, but the value is vastly different. Castillo is owed $22.75 million next season. Hancock offers five seasons of affordable value without forcing another front office to navigate a cumbersome contract.

In other words, Castillo is available in theory. Hancock is valuable in reality.

The Mariners also have the rotation depth to make this move. Logan Gilbert, George Kirby, Bryan Woo and Bryce Miller aren’t going anywhere unless it’s an absolute blockbuster. Castillo remains capable of eating innings, and top pitching prospect Kade Anderson is climbing toward the majors.

Hancock gives Seattle a chance to address their needs without tearing apart the farm. And a contender with a right-handed hitter to spare could use Hancock far more than another prospect package that might not help until 2028.

The return has to matter here. If Hancock moves, the Mariners need an everyday hitter who can punish left-handed pitching and remain in the lineup against right-handers. Ideally, that player also comes with multiple years of control. Anything less would be selling for the sake of making a deal.