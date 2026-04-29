Matt Brash Leaves Early As Mariners Face Unsettling Injury Scare Vs. Twins

Matt Brash threw one pitch, gave a small shrug from his right shoulder, and suddenly the entire Mariners bullpen plan felt like it was holding its breath. One pitch later, the scare got worse. Brash spiked an 89 mph offering in the dirt, Cal Raleigh immediately called for the trainer, Dan Wilson made the decision to pull him, and Wednesday’s game against the Twins turned from a normal late-inning matchup into a full-on Mariners stress test after only two pitches. That would be unsettling enough by itself. But Brash has not allowed a run all season, which makes the possibility of losing him feel even more brutal.

The hope, obviously, is that this was purely precautionary. And to be fair, the Mariners have treated Brash with extreme caution since his return. They have not operated like a team eager to throw him back into his old 2023 workhorse role, when he led the majors with 78 appearances and looked like a reliever made out of caffeine and bad intentions. They have generally avoided using him on back-to-back days, which made Wednesday notable before the scare even happened.

Another look at Matt Brash's delivery on his second and final pitch... pic.twitter.com/dMo9vi5QiL — Daniel Kramer (@DKramer_) April 29, 2026

Mariners’ Careful Matt Brash Plan Hits A Scary Wall Against Twins

Brash had thrown 13 pitches the night before. That’s not an outrageous workload by normal bullpen standards, but Brash has not been in a normal bullpen situation. Not after undergoing Tommy John surgery with an internal brace procedure in May 2024 to repair a partial tear in his right UCL.

What’s frustrating is that Seattle has been careful. The team hasn’t been reckless with him at all. Nobody should pretend this was an obvious misuse situation where the Mariners shoved him into danger and ignored every red flag. But of course, the day Brash finally goes back-to-back is the day he cannot get through more than two pitches.

That doesn’t mean the worst is coming. But the Mariners now have to wait for answers on a pitcher who changes the feel of their bullpen when healthy.

The Mariners have built their season around the idea that the pitching staff can give them a margin for error while the lineup figures out how often it wants to look dangerous. Brash is supposed to be part of that margin. Now the Mariners are stuck in the uncomfortable space between the scare and the explanation.

Maybe the exam brings relief. That’s the outcome we are all hoping for. But given Brash’s history, the velocity dip, the pitch in the dirt, and Raleigh’s immediate reaction, nobody is going to pretend this was nothing until the team gives us a reason to believe it was nothing.

For now, all the Mariners can do is wait, evaluate, and hope caution did its job before something worse had a chance to happen.