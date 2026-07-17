Harry Ford Promotion Changes Nothing About the Mariners’ José A. Ferrer Trade

Harry Ford is finally getting the opportunity the Mariners couldn't realistically give him. The Washington Nationals are expected to promote him after the All-Star break, creating another round of discourse about whether Seattle will regret trading its former first-round pick. Prepare for every Ford hit to become a referendum on Jerry Dipoto.

We can save everyone some time. Ford was never going to be Seattle’s catcher of the future. That job belongs to Cal Raleigh, and it has belonged to him for years, and the Mariners removed any remaining ambiguity when they signed him to a six-year, $105 million extension. Ford’s path behind the plate didn’t narrow. It disappeared.

For a while, it was fair to argue that Ford could develop as the backup catcher. The problem was that he’d never get enough reps on the major-league roster, at least not while Raleigh was healthy. What’s interesting, though, is that Raleigh hit the IL for the first time in his career this season. So, if anything, this was the year that could have actually happened.

But really, Washington can give Ford something Seattle could not: regular major-league opportunities at his natural position, and Seattle did right by Ford by trading him to the Nationals. Good for him. Seriously.

Harry Ford’s Promotion Does Not Change the Mariners’ Logic

The Nationals reportedly plan to promote Ford after placing Drew Millas on the IL with a fractured left index finger. Ford will arrive after hitting .223/.370/.335 with four home runs and 22 RBI for Triple-A Rochester this season. Make no mistake, this is an opportunity created by an injury, and not by Ford tearing the cover off the ball in Triple-A until Washington had no choice.

Ford remains an intriguing player. His plate discipline has always stood out, he has plenty of athleticism to offer more than the average catcher and he’s still only 23 years old. There’s time for him to become an everyday player.

The Mariners understood all of that when they traded him.

They also understood that keeping Ford buried behind Raleigh would accomplish very little. Seattle had reached the point where Ford carried more value as a trade asset than as organizational depth. Holding onto him because fans recognized his name would have been prospect hoarding for the sake of it.

José A. Ferrer Filled a Real Mariners Need

Seattle sent Ford and pitching prospect Isaac Lyon to Washington for José A. Ferrer in December. He’s a 25-year-old arm built to remain in the bullpen for several seasons. He’s already become an important piece of Seattle’s bullpen. He holds a 2-1 record with a 2.95 ERA and 3 saves at the All-Star break. The Mariners needed another dependable left-hander who could handle meaningful innings, keep the ball on the ground and reduce the strain on Andrés Muñoz and Matt Brash and Ferrer has given them exactly that kind of option.

Ford was the cost of addressing an obvious roster need. Seattle could have kept him in Triple-A, waited for the occasional Raleigh rest day and continued searching for creative ways to squeeze his bat into the lineup. It also could have watched his trade value slowly erode while the organization remained unable to offer a clear role.

He also deserved the move. He spent years climbing Seattle’s system after the Mariners selected him 12th overall in the 2021 MLB Draft. He reached Triple-A, made his brief major-league debut and did almost everything the organization could have reasonably asked. At the same time, Raleigh became one of the defining catchers of his generation and signed a contract that effectively closed the position.

None of that was Ford’s fault. It was simply the reality of the roster. Now he gets his chance with Washington. Mariners fans should be able to appreciate that.