J.P. Crawford’s High-Low Game Against Athletics Encapsulates Mariners’ Shortstop Dilemma

J.P. Crawford gave the Mariners the entire J.P. Crawford argument all in one game. One swing reminded everyone why it’s silly to write him off. One throw reminded everyone why the conversation has been so loud this season.

Crawford still gives Seattle professional at-bats. At shortstop, things are a bit strange. His season hasn’t been one clean decline. It’s more of a tug-of-war between the parts of his game that still look strong and the parts that are getting harder to defend.

Against the Athletics, Crawford launched his seventh home run of the season, a 414-foot shot to straightaway center. It came off a first-pitch splitter and left the bat at 101 mph.

J.P. Crawford goes straightaway against a first-pitch splitter for No. 7 of the season.



Exit velo: 101.0 mph

Launch angle: 26°

Distance: 414 ft.

Hang time: 5.1 seconds pic.twitter.com/GBXwozbI1g — Daniel Kramer (@DKramer_) May 26, 2026

Seven homers before the end of May is nothing to sneeze at. He entered Tuesday hitting just .199 with a .335 on-base percentage, but the home run total already has him approaching what used to look like a full-season power range for him.

A sub .200 batting average next to the name of a veteran everyday shortstop is not exactly calming. But Crawford is still drawing plenty of walks. Baseball Savant has him with a .356 expected wOBA compared to a .317 actual wOBA, along with a 7.9 barrel percentage, which suggests the results have been harsher than the quality of some of his contact.

J.P. Crawford’s Offensive Signs Cannot Erase Mariners’ Defensive Concern at Shortstop

Crawford’s defensive season is no longer just an advanced-metric complaint. It’s completely failing the eye test. The errant throw to first base against The Athletics fit right into the larger frustration.

Offensively, that can be explained with nuance. His defense is becoming harder to dress up. Fielding Run Value is designed to translate defensive performance into runs above or below average, and Crawford has been on the wrong side of that conversation for all of 2026 so far.

The range has slipped. The arm has become a topic of serious discourse. And the routine plays haven’t always felt routine.

This is where the emotional part comes in. Crawford is not just another player in Seattle. He was here before the fun really arrived. He helped turn the clubhouse into something with a pulse. He’s had enough big moments to make him feel like much more than a stat line.

But that’s where equity becomes a pain point. The longer a player matters to a fan base, the harder it gets to separate what he has meant from what he is right now. Crawford has earned patience, but not immunity.

And that’s been the season for him. He can hit a ball 414 feet and still leave the Mariners with the same question by the end of the night: how long can they keep treating shortstop like it’s settled?

The presence of Colt Emerson only makes that question louder. And to Crawford’s credit, he’s already beginning a transition to third base. That shows self-awareness. The conversation has reached the point where the player himself understands the roster may eventually need a different answer.

Crawford’s season is not one thing. It is not a collapse, a rebound, and it’s not even a farewell tour. It’s just a player standing in the middle of two truths.