J.P. Crawford’s Loyalty to the Mariners Makes the Fan Criticism Look Short-Sighted

J.P. Crawford was scratched from Wednesday’s lineup because of lingering soreness in his right triceps after getting hit by pitches in that area on consecutive days, but he still went through early work at third base with Perry Hill before Seattle’s 5-4 win over Chicago. MLB.com’s Daniel Kramer reported that Crawford took grounders exclusively at third, with Emerson working beside him before later shifting to shortstop after Crawford came out of the lineup.

Crawford said he wants “to be a Mariner for life” and viewed the move as part of being open to helping the team win. Mariners general manager Justin Hollander also made clear that the idea came from Crawford himself.

That’s where the conversation has to start. No one is above criticism. Neither Crawford nor Luis Castillo. Any veteran in his 30s trying to hold a role while younger, faster, and more exciting talent starts showing up behind him is going to become part of a daily baseball argument. That’s the sport. And it’s also the business. Every athlete signs up for it whether they like it or not.

But sometimes we strip the human part out of sports so quickly that we barely notice ourselves doing it. Fans. Writers. We all do it. One day a player is part of the fabric of a franchise, and the next day he’s a roster inconvenience with a declining metric attached to his name. That jump can happen fast, and with Crawford, it has started to feel too easy.

We can have a real infield conversation without treating Crawford like some kind of has-been or a placeholder for Colt Emerson. And for anyone who does see it that way, that’s an unfair read of what he has meant to this franchise.

When Seattle acquired him from Philadelphia ahead of the 2019 season, there was still so much possibility attached to his name. He had been a prospect a lot of people tracked. The belief that there was more in there was real. And for anyone who followed him before he got to Seattle, there was something genuinely exciting about seeing him suddenly end up in a Mariners uniform.

Familiarity has a funny way of dulling appreciation. Crawford has been around long enough that some fans talk about him like the relationship has expired. But he didn’t just pass through Seattle. He became a mainstay at one of the most physically demanding positions on the field. He gave the Mariners years of credible, everyday shortstop play when the franchise badly needed something stable. He was a set-it-and-forget-it piece in a lineup and clubhouse that spent years trying to grow into something serious.

Now Emerson is here. Cole Young is part of the present. The infield picture is shifting. Crawford’s future at shortstop is no longer an untouchable idea. That’s a true and fair baseball conversation.

But fair cannot mean careless.

Crawford is not immune to the chatter, and it’s been loud. It only seems to quiet down for about 20 minutes after he delivers another clutch at-bat or runs into a big home run. Then the conversation snaps right back to what he isn’t, what he used to be, or who might be coming next.

That is what feels short-sighted. Crawford entered this moment with a .210/.358/.364 slash line, six home runs, 16 RBI and a 111 OPS+. The batting average is not pretty, and nobody needs to dress it up. But Crawford has never been built around batting average. The value has always come from the on-base skill, the grind of his plate appearances and the occasional pull-side pop. The leadership and the defensive identity help define a large chunk of his time with the Mariners.

At the same time, Crawford’s defense value has become a legitimate concern this season. A -5 Fielding Run Value and -7 Defensive Runs Saved with visible throwing issues have made the eye test uncomfortable. Also, Crawford is the Mariners’ leader in games played at shortstop, having passed Alex Rodriguez last season, and remains the steady figure who helped oversee the franchise’s climb from rebuild to contention.

We can say Crawford has lost some defensive certainty without pretending his Mariners story has lost its meaning.

"I want to be a Mariner for life and I think that's the best way to do it."



JP Crawford talks about his willingness to move to 3rd base. He credits the leader he is today to Kyle Seager and Dee Gordon. pic.twitter.com/wgAsoiQEKx — KING 5 Sports (@KING5Sports) May 21, 2026

J.P. Crawford Is Giving the Mariners the Kind of Leadership They Once Gave Him

The deeper part of this is not third base. It’s why Crawford would even want to do it.

Ryan Divish put that into focus after Crawford spoke, writing that people don’t always understand that Crawford was ready to quit baseball before he was traded to Seattle. Divish said Crawford’s loyalty to the organization and city is different, adding that Crawford has often credited players like Dee Gordon and Kyle Seager, along with people inside the organization, for helping save him.

Crawford’s loyalty is not a tidy clubhouse quote. Seattle was the place where baseball became worth playing again. The Mariners gave him more than a new uniform. They gave him a reset, a support system, and eventually a home.

MLB.com also connected Crawford’s willingness to mentor Emerson and other young Mariners infielders back to his own arrival in Seattle. Crawford said Dee Gordon and Kyle Seager took him under their wing when he got there, and that he promised himself he would be like them. He has done that with Emerson, Cole Young and Ryan Bliss, and now his potential move to third base is another version of the same thing: making someone else’s transition cleaner because other people once did that for him.

Of course he’s trying to keep his place with the Mariners. But it’s deeper than that. He’s trying to honor the place that helped save his career.

There’s something so personal about this. When a player you followed before he ever got to your favorite team suddenly puts on that uniform, it hits differently. Crawford was one of those players. He was the kind of acquisition that made the rebuild feel less like a teardown and more like a bet. Maybe that sounds sentimental now, but sports are allowed to be that sometimes. And they should be.

Emerson’s development matters. The Mariners are trying to win, and if the best version of the team eventually has Crawford at third base, Emerson at shortstop, and Young at second, then that is the conversation Seattle has to explore.

But we owe Crawford the same loyalty he has shown the franchise we love.

Not blind loyalty. We’re not saying he gets a pass for defensive decline or pretending every ground ball looks the same as it did during his Gold Glove season. Nor should the Mariners make sentimental decisions at the expense of winning. Crawford probably wouldn’t appreciate that framing anyway.

However, the conversation should have some respect in it.

Fans should be able to say his role may need to change without acting like he has become disposable. His willingness to move should be seen as leadership, not defeat. It means the player who helped stabilize shortstop for years should not need to offer up third base before everyone remembers he’s been pouring into this organization the whole time.

The support Crawford has received over the past 24 hours has been cool to see. Mariners fans have pushed back against some of the louder criticism, and that’s healthy. But it’s also a little sad that it took this exact moment to get there. It took Crawford saying he would learn the hot corner so the young, franchise-backed phenom could settle into his natural position before the appreciation got loud enough to compete.

The Mariners have asked Crawford to be a lot of things over the years:

Be the shortstop when the roster was still learning how to win.

Be the grown-up when the clubhouse needed a steady voice.

Be the tone-setter when the organization finally started acting like the expectations had changed.

Be the bridge from the rebuild to the next version of this team.

Be the accountable veteran when things get uncomfortable.

Now, with Colt Emerson here and the future starting to crowd the present, Crawford is offering them something else. Flexibility.

Whatever happens, this should not be remembered as the moment Crawford got pushed out of the way.

It should be remembered as the moment he reminded everyone what his Mariners tenure has always been about.

That's loyalty in action. This fanbase has spent years saying it wants players who care about Seattle. Crawford has spent years proving he does. Now would be a good time to care back.