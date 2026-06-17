Mariners Get Major Boost as Cal Raleigh, J.P. Crawford Return Before Series Opener vs. Orioles

Finally, Cal Raleigh and J.P. Crawford are officially back. Just in time for Tuesday’s series opener against the Baltimore Orioles, the Mariners activated both off the injured list and optioned Jhonny Pereda to Triple-A Tacoma.

Seattle has done a nice job hovering around .500 while losing important pieces to the lineup, but it’s a huge deal to have reinforcements return while they’re still in first place in the AL West.

Raleigh’s return is going to be your headliner because it’s the Big Dumper. Even when the bat isn’t carrying the team, his presence changes everything. The starting rotation should have a confidence boost with him back behind the dish. And he gives the lineup switch-hitting power.

Roster moves:



🔹 Cal Raleigh, C, reinstated from 10-day Injured List (right oblique strain).

🔹 J.P. Crawford, INF, reinstated from 10-day Injured List (right hand contusion).

🔹 Jhonny Pereda, C, optioned to Triple-A Tacoma.



🔗 https://t.co/RDTR7YubwE pic.twitter.com/7GvI1FeUwd — Mariners PR (@MarinersPR) June 16, 2026

Cal Raleigh’s Return Gives Seattle’s Pitching Staff a Needed Lift

Before landing on the injured list with a right oblique strain, Raleigh wasn’t exactly himself. He was slashing .161/.243/.317 with seven home runs and 18 RBI in 41 games, and the injury clearly looked like something not worth battling through. The 0-for-38 slump before the IL stint made the move feel overdue.

They do need him to look healthy, because the move comes with a complication by the name of Jhonny Pereda.

Pereda did exactly what the M’s needed him to do. He showed up, handled his work and gave Seattle far more offense than anyone would’ve expected. He hit .270 with two home runs and four RBI in 19 games, making it a useful exercise to wonder whether the Mariners should try to keep three catchers around.

BIG DUMPER IS BACK 👋 pic.twitter.com/OnoIL89oxW — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) June 16, 2026

Pereda had an option left. Mitch Garver has the veteran contract and more security. And with Pereda being the one moved, it’s fair to assume Raleigh will be returning to his usual starting workload.

Crawford’s activation might bring more interest than the usual plug and play. He’s been taking grounders at third base, and that’s not nothing. So whenever he’s ready, there could be a shuffle where he slides over to third and while Emerson switches to shortstop.

Crawford hasn’t been perfect at the plate this season. But that’s not to say he hasn’t made his mark in the box. He enters this return hitting .228. But the .356 OBP is huge. Tack on the 10 home runs and the Mariners have a much larger piece of the offense returning than what it looks like at first glance.

If both Raleigh and Crawford return with the kind of pop we’ve seen recently, this could be a massive upgrade for a team that’s already on top of the AL West.