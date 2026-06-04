J.P. Crawford’s Power Surge Is Cracking a Tired Mariners Narrative

Certain players' fans get comfortable underrating. J.P. Crawford has been that guy for the Seattle Mariners for a while now. And it’s not just 2026, it spans multiple seasons.

One thing for sure about Crawford, he’s going to give you a good at-bat. He works counts. Takes his walks. It’s almost always a professional at-bat at the top. He’ll wear frustration on his face, which honestly, should be appreciated. And he plays with an edge.

The defense has not been clean enough. And that part is fair. But the other part keeps getting treated like an inconvenience: if you are a Mariners fan right now, you want Crawford at the plate.

That shouldn’t be controversial and it’s not complicated. Crawford is batting .224. Okay, so anyone looking for the quickest way to dismiss him can start there. But it’s probably best to stick around for the rest of the conversation.

He has 10 home runs, 23 RBI and a .351 on-base percentage through 54 games. That changes things. Crawford isn’t just taking his walks, flipping the lineup over and hoping the bigger names cash in. He’s giving the Mariners damage of his own, and that’s huge from a leadoff spot that has too often been judged like it only exists to set the table.

Crawford is third on the Mariners in home runs behind Luke Raley and Julio Rodríguez, who are both sitting at 13. That’s right. The same player who gets treated like a table-setter and occasional punching bag is sitting right behind two of Seattle’s more obvious power sources.

He reminded us again on June 3 against the New York Mets. Seattle lost, and the offense mostly disappeared. But Crawford still showed up. He went 3-for-4 with a double and a solo home run, giving the Mariners their only run of the game.

celebrating hump day with a J.P. lead-off pic.twitter.com/vEhah9yuiT — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) June 3, 2026

Mariners Are Getting More Than Table-Setting From J.P. Crawford

This is where the old Crawford conversation is getting tired. He’s always been a selective hitter. His walk rate is sitting at 14.7 percent, which puts him in the 92nd percentile. His chase rate is 20 percent, good for 95th percentile. That means he’s still doing the thing that made him valuable in the first place.

He’s not abandoning the strike zone. If anything, he’s controlling it and punishing pitchers for making mistakes inside of it. That’s a leadoff hitter on a different level.

The book on Crawford has been pretty simple. Make him prove he can hurt you. Respect the walk, but don’t fear the damage. Worry about the guys behind him. In his age-31 season, that book looks outdated.

Again, we can hold two thoughts at once here. The fielding concerns are still there. Crawford has not erased that conversation with a power surge. The Mariners still need cleaner defense from shortstop, or continue to transition him over to third base.

But the bat deserves its own conversation, too. And the bat is giving Seattle more than enough reason to stop treating Crawford like an afterthought.