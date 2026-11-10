Jason Kanzler’s Four-Word Rule Targets a Habit That Cost the Mariners Games

By the time Eduard Bazardo realized Brett Bateman was coming home, Bateman was already sliding past him. Bazardo had the ball and was standing at the plate. The Mariners still watched a second Blue Jays runner score on a wild pitch in a game they lost by one. We spent enough of 2026 watching Seattle invent new ways to lose. But that one managed to sum up the season in a few seconds.

Dan Wilson pointed to the crowd noise when asked about the play. Cal Raleigh had a better answer. He said it came down to being ready for a play at the plate, however weird the situation looked. That’s a distinction their new manager, Jason Kanzler, needs to bring to the Mariners. The crowd was loud. It’ll be loud next time, too. So what are we doing about it?

Kanzler gave us four words for how he plans to handle discipline. “Praise publicly, punish privately.” Sounds cool to us. Close the clubhouse door and have the conversation. We’ll be watching what happens the next time the Mariners find themselves in that kind of situation.

Dan Wilson’s Mariners Kept Leaving the Same Questions Unanswered

One of Wilson’s most frustrating habits was answering specific breakdowns with broad calls for the team to improve. After Toronto finished the sweep the next day, Wilson said, “We all need to be better.” Well, yes, that’s true. They’d just been shut out on one hit. But we’d spent a summer watching Seattle give away outs and bases, and by late August, it was fair to ask who was supposed to fix what.

Daniel Kramer reported that people inside the organization, including players, coaches and front-office officials, described an accountability problem that came from the top down. The vague answers were the part we got to hear. But the lapses kept showing up on the field.

Wilson had earned some trust. A year earlier, his Mariners won the AL West and got to Game 7 of the ALCS. And Jerry Dipoto said the club had decided to stick with its group through the end of the season, even as he acknowledged that the standards Seattle started with had faded. That puts a share of the responsibility upstairs. It also makes the timing of Kanzler’s response worth watching. By the time the Mariners got swept in Toronto, we were hearing the same postgame answers about the same mistakes. Kanzler’s job is to break that pattern while there’s still a season to save.

Jason Kanzler’s Private Discipline Has a Public Test

Before Jason Kanzler talked about punishment, he talked about clarity. Players need to know what’s expected of them before a manager can hold them to it. That gets right to what Jerry Dipoto admitted after the season. The Mariners started 2026 with standards, those standards faded, and he said he did a poor job making sure the organization upheld them. Kanzler wants to make the expectations clear enough that a hard conversation can get straight to what went wrong.

That’s where the private conversation will help. A player can explain what he saw, and the manager can find out whether the instruction was clear in the first place. Sometimes the player needs another rep. Or maybe the coach needs to give better instruction. And when somebody keeps making the same decision after both of those things have happened, Kanzler has to decide whether that player should keep getting the same opportunities.

Kramer’s reporting raised a bigger issue than any single mistake in Toronto. People inside the organization saw lapses go unaddressed as the season wore on. That’s what Kanzler has to change. The conversation can stay private, but the follow-through has to last longer than the next road trip.