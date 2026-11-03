Mariners to Hire Jason Kanzler as Manager Over Joe Espada

The Mariners have reportedly made their choice, and Jason Kanzler is getting his first chance to run a dugout in Seattle.

According to MLB.com’s Daniel Kramer, the Mariners will hire the 36-year-old Cubs director of player development as their next manager. Kanzler emerged from a finalist pairing with former Astros manager Joe Espada after an extensive interview process. Seattle had not confirmed the hiring at the time of the report, with an announcement expected Tuesday.

“Our goal in this process was finding a manager with the ability to challenge all of us to improve,” Jerry Dipoto said in the team’s announcement. “Jason has the mindset, expertise, communication skills, and intensity to help create a championship standard here in Seattle.”

Honestly, we had a feeling this was where things were headed. When Seattle moved to bring back CJ Gillman as its hitting coach, the outline started coming into focus. A manager with Kanzler’s development background made sense alongside a coach whose work has centered on helping hitters progress through an organization. We pointed toward that possibility when the Gillman news broke.

Now the Mariners appear ready to put that approach in charge of the major league club. There’s a coherent idea here. And it sounds great on paper. But we’ll have to trust that Seattle will put in plenty of work to make it convincing.

A new captain at the helm 🫡



Jason Kanzler is ready to lead the charge as our new manager. Welcome to Seattle!



🔗 https://t.co/HYXzYGEWpZ pic.twitter.com/Oq2bMRDaQa — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) November 3, 2026

Jason Kanzler Gives the Mariners a Clear Development Direction

Kanzler would replace Dan Wilson and become the 22nd manager in franchise history. He would also take the job without having managed at any level.

That last part could cause a person to shake their head. We’re talking about someone learning the position while being asked to improve a team coming off a deeply disappointing season. This is now the third straight time Jerry Dipoto is asking someone to learn on the fly.

Espada offered experience running a major league clubhouse. Seattle reportedly chose Kanzler anyway. The front office should be able to explain what separated him: how he evaluates players, how he communicates and how he intends to handle a season when the plans start falling apart.

Kanzler’s background makes the offensive side especially intriguing because Seattle has already admitted where part of the process broke down. We recently covered Dipoto’s acknowledgment that multiple homegrown Mariners said lessons from the minors had been abandoned in the majors. That’s a lousy handoff after years spent developing a player.

A Kanzler-Gillman pairing gives Seattle a chance to repair that connection. The appeal is a plan that follows hitters through the organization and evolves as they face better pitching. We should expect both men to understand what helped a player advance, reinforce what still works and explain the adjustments he needs. Reaching Seattle should mean building on that foundation. This staff’s job is to make sure it does.

We should expect specifics, and Kanzler’s work with Jeremy Peña gives us a really good example. During Peña’s rookie season in Houston, Kanzler worked with him as major league pitchers attacked his weaknesses. A September adjustment to quiet Peña’s leg kick helped him get set earlier and make better swing decisions. Kanzler described improved contact, better results against sliders and growing confidence at the plate.

That’s the kind of work we need to see in Seattle: identify what pitchers are exploiting, give the hitter an adjustment he understands and help him carry it into games. Kanzler has been part of that process with a young major leaguer. Now he and Gillman would be responsible for making it work here.

When a young Mariner struggles, we should be able to see a purpose behind the response, whether that means everyday at-bats, a smaller role or more work in the minors. Those decisions will tell us considerably more than the introductory press conference.

Mariners Must Give Kanzler Authority and a Better Roster

Gillman’s reported arrival gives Kanzler an intriguing partner. It also leaves an important question about how this staff came together.

The public order of the announcements tells us very little about Kanzler’s involvement behind the scenes. A manager needs a meaningful voice in the people and decisions he’ll be held responsible for.

Then the attention moves upstairs. Jerry Dipoto is entering his 12th season leading baseball operations. Kanzler would be his third managerial hire. We’ve reached the point where another introduction has to come with changes to the conditions surrounding the job.

That means dependable offense, useful bench options and enough depth to let a struggling young player work through problems without becoming the lineup’s daily emergency.

Kanzler can influence how the Mariners prepare and respond. Dipoto and Justin Hollander still have to assemble a roster that gives those improvements somewhere to go.

We can see the appeal. With Kanzler and Gillman, Seattle is handing major responsibilities to the next generation of baseball leadership. These are young coaches getting the opportunity to put years of teaching and development work into practice at the highest level. They’ll have room to establish their own identity, and plenty to prove.

The pairing gives Seattle’s direction a recognizable shape. Now the front office has to give it substance. Kanzler and Gillman are getting their chance to help this team grow. The Mariners owe them a roster ready to win.