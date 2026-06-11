Jeff Passan Just Gave Mariners Fans Permission to Get Irresponsible About Kade Anderson

There is a responsible way to talk about Kade Anderson. And that’s the line we’ve been trying to hold. Prospects come with disclaimers and carving up Double-A hitters is not the same as the big leagues.

Then Jeff Passan showed up and rendered all of that responsibility completely useless. We can thank him for making it even harder for Mariners fans to act normal right now.

Passan’s latest comments on Anderson during his June 9 appearance on Brock & Salk were not normal prospect praise.

“I don’t know what else he could do at Double-A,” Passan said. “It’s been one of the more dominant stretches of minor league pitching that I’ve seen. Not like this year, like period.”

Kade Anderson was unreal again. Final line: 5IP, 1H, 0R, 0BB, 9K, 16 whiffs, 73 pitches, 47 strikes.



In 10 professional starts:

1.29ERA, 49IP, 27H, 7BB, 76K. pic.twitter.com/UlXZgYIcE3 — Mariners Minors (@MiLBMariners) June 6, 2026

Jeff Passan’s Kade Anderson praise should have Mariners fans leaning all the way in

The Mariners have had plenty of pitching prospects that have been development wins. We could start by naming just the five that are in the starting rotation right now. They have built an organizational identity around maximizing arms. But even by that standard, Anderson is starting to feel different.

Passan laid out the whole package.

“He’s doing literally everything that you can ask a pitcher to do,” Passan said. “He does not walk guys. He strikes out everyone. He does not allow home runs. He barely allows hits. He’s in all parts of the zone. He throws hard. He has touch. He’s got control. There’s some command there. He’s a magnificent pitching prospect.”

Through 10 Double-A starts, Anderson is 5-0 with a 1.29 ERA, a 0.69 WHIP and 76 strikeouts in 49 innings. He has walked only seven hitters. Opponents are batting .161 against him and he’s allowed only seven runs. Okay, now when you read that back, he’s pretty ridiculous.

We can pretend to be measured all we want. Or we can be honest. Anderson is making it extremely difficult to keep the conversation grounded.

The best part about all of this is that Anderson isn’t doing this in a desperate organization. He probably would’ve already been called up several orgs, as long as they aren’t into service time manipulation.

But Seattle already has real rotation pieces. Their problem has been figuring out how to use all of them.

That alone makes Anderson’s rise kind of funny. The Mariners didn’t need another high-end arm banging on the door and disrupting their already complicated pitching storyline.

To Passan’s point, what exactly is left for him to prove at this level?

But let’s just say it. Anderson is still a pitching prospect. We don’t truly know if he can survive the jump to the major just yet. And there’s still no reason for the Mariners to rush.

Even Passan stopped short of declaring Anderson a sure thing because nobody can honestly do that with a pitcher this early in pro ball.

But he did make sure to keep the hype train moving.

“I’m not saying that this is necessarily going to translate to the big leagues, because sometimes it doesn’t,” Passan said. “But when you take all of those factors that I talked about there and add them up, they tend to make for an All-Star-caliber pitcher.”

So, not every minor-league dominator becomes a star. But the traits Anderson is showing are the ones that usually give a pitcher the best chance to survive the climb.

And that’s why Mariners fans are allowed to go there. Kade Anderson has earned the hype.