Mariners Must Resist Kade Anderson Temptation Despite Double-A Dominance

Kade Anderson is making it look way too easy. That’s the whole problem. If he were merely good at Double-A Arkansas, people wouldn’t be clamoring for a call up so soon. We could file him away as another exciting arm in a system that seems to print them out whenever the major-league staff gets shaken up. But Anderson has been so dominant that patience feels like the front office is just being stubborn.

Through his first eight starts with Arkansas, Anderson has a 1.63 ERA, a 0.80 WHIP and a 58-to-7 strikeout-to-walk ratio. He has already had nights where Double-A hitters looked completely lost at the plate. He’s ranked as Seattle’s No. 2 prospect and MLB Pipeline’s No. 1 left-handed pitching prospect, which is enough for any Mariners fan to be excited about.

There are other parts to this that also make sense. The Mariners have an entirely right-handed rotation. Anderson is a polished lefty with a real starter’s mix. He was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft out of LSU, and Seattle didn’t draft him that high because it wanted a fun project.

It’s safe to say they maybe just didn’t expect so much this soon. Anderson’s dominance should make Mariners fans excited about the future. But it also shouldn’t make the organization reckless with the present.

Seattle already has enough rotation chaos without adding another chair to the table. So the solution is supposed to be making it seven?

Kade Anderson’s Rise Shouldn’t Force the Mariners Into a Risky Rotation Move

The Anderson call-up push is not coming from nowhere. He gives the Mariners a much needed left-handed look they don’t currently have. He’s yet another strike thrower. And, he fits the mold of what the Mariners have done before. Both Bryce Miller and Bryan Woo jumped from Double-A to the majors in 2023. Both helped Seattle faster than most people expected.

That history is important. Miller and Woo were not promoted because the Mariners wanted to prove a point about being aggressive. They were promoted because the major-league roster needed them, Robbie Ray and Marco Gonzalez both went down with injuries and the organization believed they were ready enough to survive the jump. There’s a difference between being open-minded and being intoxicated by your own player-development reputation.

This is where the fan argument gets dangerous. Once a prospect starts dominating like Anderson has, he becomes everyone’s favorite solution. That’s not a plan. That’s just throwing the shiniest name at every uncomfortable question.

The bullpen idea might be the most tempting and the most frustrating. On paper, it sounds fun. Put Anderson’s stuff in shorter bursts. Let him face big-league hitters. Give the Mariners another left-handed weapon for the stretch run. Dress it up as a creative way to help the club without asking him to carry a starter’s workload.

That’s also how teams talk themselves into misusing young starters. Anderson’s value is tied to becoming a real rotation piece, maybe a frontline one, for years. If the Mariners believe he is part of their next great rotation wave, then turning him into a half-season bullpen experiment feels like getting impatient at the worst possible time.

The smarter path is not hard to see. Let him continue forcing the issue in Double-A. If the dominance holds, let him deal with Triple-A hitters, different scouting reports, different game plans and the normal adjustments that come once hitters stop being surprised. Then, if everything still looks this real, a September look makes sense.

That would give Seattle a chance to see Anderson against major-league bats without turning his entire development arc into a reaction to Castillo’s contract, Miller’s role or the front office’s next roster decision.

The Mariners probably will have to sort this rotation out eventually. Castillo will probably be shopped around in the offseason if things don’t get shaky enough by the trade deadline. Miller, Hancock and the rest of the group cannot all live in a permanent state of role ambiguity. Seattle has too much pitching depth for this to stay clean forever.

But Anderson should not be used as the shortcut. He’s a development decision. Calling him up soon could actually come off desperate. He’s on his way, and everyone can see it. The Mariners just have to make sure he arrives as part of the plan. Not a fix.