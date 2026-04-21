Josh Naylor’s Hilarious J.T. Ginn Troll Is Exactly The Fire The Mariners Need

For a team that too often feels like it’s trying to win games with its collar buttoned all the way up, Josh Naylor brought some beautiful nonsense Monday night. Even in a 6-4 loss to the Athletics, it was hard not to appreciate it. The Mariners have needed more edge. More of that guy who can both hurt you and annoy you in the same inning. Naylor was all over this game early, and he made sure A’s starting pitcher J.T. Ginn felt every second of it.

Seattle got to Ginn early, with Cal Raleigh homering in the first before Julio Rodríguez singled, stole second, and scored on Naylor’s RBI double down the first-base line. Naylor finished 3-for-4, and one of the best parts of his night was that he didn’t stop after the production showed up. He doubled again in the third, kept applying pressure, and turned a random Monday night game into something that actually had a pulse.

Josh Naylor openly calling out J.T. Ginn’s pitches last night and it’s safe to say Ginn didn’t like it.



Fair or foul by Naylor? pic.twitter.com/Pm1gegD1BR — Barstool Baseball (@StoolBaseball) April 21, 2026

Josh Naylor Annoying The Athletics Felt Like A Personality Upgrade For The Mariners

That’s where the whole exchange with Ginn became kind of funny. After settling in, Ginn clearly didn’t love what Naylor was doing from second base. He exchanged words with Naylor after striking out Luke Raley to end the first inning, appearing to believe Naylor had been relaying signs from second base. But that’s exactly why this landed the way it did. This didn’t read like a scandal. It read like Naylor deciding that if Ginn was going to keep looking back at him, he might as well give him something to think about.

If you happened to be watching the broadcast, Ryan Rowland-Smith — Hyphen, as Mariners fans know him — helped make sense of why the whole thing was so entertaining. The point was not that Naylor had actually cracked Ginn’s code. It was that he understood Ginn was paying attention to him and started playing right into that. Hyphen noted that Naylor was using the same hand motions on different pitches going to different spots, which made it pretty obvious he was not tipping anything real. He was just messing with him. And honestly, that made the whole sequence even better, because Ginn seemed to buy into it enough for the frustration to become part of the show.

What made it even funnier was that Naylor didn’t stop once the two had their exchange. He came back up in his next at-bat, ripped another double, and kept right on with the act like nothing had happened. At one point, he even threw both arms up from second, basically daring Ginn to keep worrying about him. It was gamesmanship, sure, but it was also theater, and Naylor played the role perfectly while still doing real damage at the plate.

And really, that is the point. The Mariners don’t just need bats. They also need more personality in the middle of these games, especially on nights when the offense starts drifting back into that familiar pattern of missed chances and soft landings. Seattle scored three runs in the first two innings and then managed just one the rest of the night, finishing 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position. That is a team begging for somebody to keep the temperature up. Naylor did that even while the rest of the lineup cooled off.

The frustrating part, of course, is that his performance still got wasted. Emerson Hancock gave Seattle five innings, but the Athletics chipped away with solo homers before the game flipped in the eighth. Ryan Divish reported that Andrés Muñoz, Gabe Speier, and Eduard Bazardo were all unavailable because of recent workload, which left Dan Wilson patching together the late innings. Casey Legumina got caught in that spot, and the A’s made Seattle pay.

But even with the loss, Naylor’s whole act felt important. Even when it didn’t save the game. For one night, Naylor was productive, annoying, and completely unfazed. The Mariners could use a lot more of that.