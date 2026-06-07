Tigers Took the Bait and Made Josh Naylor Look Like an Even Better Fit for the Mariners

Josh Naylor didn’t magically become annoying when he put on a Mariners uniform. He was annoying way before then. The best thing to happen for the Mariners was to have him on our side.

He’s no longer a problem for Seattle. That’s part of the appeal. They didn’t sign him to be a different version of himself. They brought him in because he can hit, he’s competitive, and he plays a style of baseball that tends to make opponents lose their patience before he loses his.

The Tigers found that out quickly. This whole thing got loud after Naylor was hit by a pitch from Keider Montero during Saturday’s game in Detroit. Naylor didn’t make it a bigger circus than it already was. He smiled, took his base and kept playing.

After the game, Naylor said Framber Valdez (of all people) was pointing and laughing from the bench after he got hit, which, in Naylor’s eyes, made the intent obvious. And that’s where Detroit lost the plot.

Josh Naylor smiles at Tigers pitcher Keider Montero after this hit by pitch pic.twitter.com/a8ygBEbt9T https://t.co/PeNB0ZOfeU — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) June 6, 2026

Josh Naylor’s Tigers Drama Comes With More Than One Side

We can argue about Naylor’s style. The collision at first base with Kevin McGonigle looked like a choice when you watch the replay. The sliding mitt incident at home plate near Dillon Dingler was quite the antagonistic play. We can even argue about whether Naylor is simply aggressive, annoying, reckless, theatrical or some combination of all four. That kind of conversation is fair.

But if the response is a 96 mph fastball up towards the head, followed by pointing and laughing from the bench, then congratulations. The moral high ground has officially left the building.

The Tigers may have thought they were putting Naylor in his place. But what they really did was show how much space he had already taken up in their heads.

Seattle has had plenty of likable teams. What they haven’t always had was enough players who could make the other side mentally uncomfortable.

Naylor does that. He’s not everybody’s cup of coffee. And he probably likes it that way. He talks. He emotes. He irritates. Opposing fan bases hate to see it.

Mariners fans should understand the value in that.

He does not get a free pass for everything. Nobody needs dangerous slides, avoidable collisions or fake tough-guy retaliation dressed up as tradition. Baseball already has enough unwritten rules that turn normal conversations into brain rot.

But there is also a difference between playing with an edge and playing dirty. Naylor lives in that uncomfortable space where opponents hate the packaging, teammates love the results, and everyone else suddenly has something to talk about.

The Mariners don’t need to apologize for having a player like that. They just need to make sure it’s channeled the right way.

If Naylor’s playstyle turns into reckless baseball, that’s obviously a problem. But if he’s turning it into extra bases, rattled opponents, and emotional mistakes, then that’s a valuable weapon.