Latest Brendan Donovan Update Gives Mariners Another Reason to Rethink Their Lineup

The Mariners are finally getting a little more clarity on Brendan Donovan since he’s been out since mid-May with a left groin strain. He’s started a running and fielding progression in Seattle while also taking swings. The expectation is that this phase will last around 10 to 14 days. And if everything goes smoothly, he could begin a rehab assignment by late June or early July.

Before Donovan’s injury, there were big expectations of him as a plug-and-play type of player. Seattle was thrilled with the acquisition, even if the organization may have underestimated how much his injury history could complicate things.

Brendan Donovan’s Return Could Force Mariners Into a New Lineup Conversation

The infield construction has changed dramatically while Donovan has bounced in and out of the lineup. Colt Emerson was handling third base duties, but that has now shifted rather smoothly, with Emerson moving to shortstop and J.P. Crawford taking over at third. With both guys also being left-handed hitters, it creates movement for Donovan when he returns. He’s not necessarily blocked at third base, but it does open up the possibility for the Mariners to use Donovan in the super-utility role that he’s been so good at in the past.

Donovan taking over that role again would be the best case scenario for the Mariners, especially with the way nagging injuries have piled up. His value rises when he’s able to give coverage all over the diamond while keeping a quality bat in the lineup.

In 25 games as a Mariner, Donovan has slashed .274/.386/.452 with 3 home runs and 8 RBI. That doesn’t exactly sound like a lot because it's such a small sample. However, two of those home runs were leadoff shots, and he still produced 0.6 WAR in that short stretch. Imagine the impact over the rest of the season if the Mariners can get him back and keep him healthy.

The M’s can’t afford to mess this up. His groin injury is connected to previous issues that could absolutely flare up again if the workload is too aggressive when he returns.

The front office doesn’t seem to be too interested in making big moves at the trade deadline, and appears to be leaning toward this group's availability down the stretch.

That means the rehab assignment will play a huge role and getting him back would be a legitimate boost. Once he clears it, the Mariners suddenly have another reason to rethink how they want this lineup to look going forward.