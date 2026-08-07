Rays Lose Ben Williamson Just Before Former Mariner’s T-Mobile Park Homecoming

Ben Williamson was supposed to walk into T-Mobile Park this weekend wearing the opponent’s uniform. But unfortunately, the former Mariners third baseman’s first trip back to Seattle comes by an IL designation. He may not even be traveling with the team at all.

Two days before the Rays opened their three-game series in Seattle, Williamson grabbed at his right hamstring while running out a grounder in the ninth at Coors Field. He needed help getting down the dugout steps and later appeared on crutches.

Just like that, a homecoming in the making was reduced to medical imaging and really bad timing. This was supposed to be Williamson’s first appearance at T-Mobile Park and his first real homecoming since the Mariners traded him during the offseason.

Rays Infielder Ben Williamson Will Miss His Mariners Homecoming

Williamson was selected 57th overall by the Mariners in the 2023 Draft. He was one of the older college picks who found himself being moved aggressively through the system. He earned his major league debut in April 2025. He played 85 games for the M’s, slashed .253/.294/.310 with a homer and 21 RBI. Williamson quickly established himself as one of the better gloves in the league at the hot corner.

The third baseman wasn’t bad, but he wasn’t what the Mariners needed at third base last season. His bat lacked much pop, and the Mariners eventually decided they needed more offensively by trading for Eugenio Suárez.

Williamson was shipped off to Tampa in the 2026 offseason as part of the three-team deal that brought Brendan Donovan to Seattle. Donovan was the centerpiece from Seattle’s perspective, and the logic behind the deal made sense. The Mariners wanted an established, versatile hitter capable of being a utility piece. Williamson became expendable, and his contact-first bat/defensive versatility just screamed “Rays.”

We can support that decision while acknowledging this weekend’s potential. There would have been something that felt like closure watching Williamson jog onto the same field where his major league career began, only this time wearing road colors. Former teammates would have been waiting across the diamond. Familiar coaches and stadium employees would have been nearby. Mariners fans would have had an opportunity to welcome back a player they watched grow up so quickly. There’s no ill will with a guy like Williamson, and why would there be? He didn’t ask to be traded.

He had already given Seattle a preview of life after the trade. He collected a career-high four hits against the Mariners on July 11, including an RBI double, during Tampa Bay’s 6-1 victory. The next act was supposed to happen on familiar dirt.

Williamson’s homecoming in Seattle should eventually happen. It simply won’t resemble the moment anyone pictured this weekend. But it’s not like baseball owes us a perfect reunion. The timing of this one just stinks.