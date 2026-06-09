Logan Gilbert’s Reverse Splits Reveal a Bigger Mariners Concern Than His ERA

Logan Gilbert having a strange season is one thing. But having a hard time in T-Mobile Park is another. The home and road splits are completely backwards. He has a 5.60 ERA at home this season compared to a 0.94 ERA on the road. And that’s not even the worst of it. It’s also the home run split.

Gilbert has allowed 12 home runs in 45 innings at home and just one home run in 28 2/3 innings on the road. The home park is supposed to help. No one really expected it to be a launching pad for when Gilbert misses his spot.

It’s hard to pinpoint exactly why this is happening. But the pitch mix could be a good place to start. Gilbert’s fastball is averaging 95.5 mph, which is perfectly fine. The issue is that hitters are seeing the pitch well. Opponents are hitting .286 against his fastball, and it’s generating only a 20.9 percent whiff rate.

But, the cutter has been even worse, and it’s not wrong to point the finger at Cal Raleigh for encouraging him to take this pitch on with now. And we can stop trying to be delicate about it. Opponents are batting .379 against it and it’s producing only a 15.5 percent whiff rate.

Gilbert’s Cutter Is Taking Too Much Space From His Better Weapons

The idea behind it makes sense. Gilbert’s fastball has always been more of a carry pitch than a pitch with a ton of run. It plays flat, it stays up in the zone and pairing it well with secondaries that dive or sink is what changes the hitter’s eye level. That’s why his splitter and slider are so important. When the whole thing is working, hitters have to deal with different shapes.

But when the cutter starts looking too much like another fastball-adjacent offering, the plan goes sour.

If Gilbert is throwing a fastball and cutter combination that both live in a relatively flat lane, hitters can start sitting in that window. And if his splitter command isn’t there, the Mariners suddenly have a much bigger issue. Gilbert either has to challenge hitters with the fastball, lean on a cutter that has not earned that trust, or try to land secondary stuff when he is already behind in the count. And that is where the damage has been happening.

The count data says it all. Opponents are hitting .275 against Gilbert in plate appearances that pass through a 1-0 count, and that number jumps to .325 once the count reaches 2-1. Even more telling, Gilbert has allowed 13 home runs in those situations. 13 is also his season total. In other words, every homer he has allowed this year has come once the hitter gained count leverage.

The slider usage is the other piece that sticks out. Over the past two seasons, Gilbert threw his slider almost as much as his fastball. That fastball-slider foundation was a huge part of his identity.

This year, the cutter appears to be eating into some of that slider usage. Which leads to the question: why?

If the cutter is getting hammered, not missing bats and taking opportunities away from one of his better pitches, then this mystery doesn’t seem complicated at all. The answer is sitting right there right? Throw the slider more and stop letting the cutter steal from the good stuff.

It’s obviously more nuanced than that. It’s deeper than his ERA or his pitch mix. It’s also about how he’s getting attacked. The Mariners clearly need to get one of their most important arms back to dictating at-bats instead of reacting to them.

The fix might not require a rebuild. It just needs more control and a cleaner identity.