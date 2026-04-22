Logan Gilbert’s Ridiculous Jersey Catch Leaves Mariners, Athletics Learning Rule In Real Time

As some would say, watch your lips. Because for one completely bizarre moment in the first inning against the Athletics on Wednesday, it looked like the Mariners were about to lose more than just control of another early game script. Logan Gilbert took a 108 mph comebacker off the bat of Athletics outfielder Carlos Cortes, and somehow the ball ended up lodged in his jersey as the bases loaded behind him. For a few seconds, the broadcast crew seemed caught between laughing, wincing, and trying to figure out whether we had just watched an out, a magic trick, or the kind of baseball oddity that only makes sense after somebody drags out the rulebook.

Turns out, it was neither.

Logan Gilbert "catches" a 108 mph comebacker...



In his Jersey. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/siUR4jjcq4 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 22, 2026

The runner was ruled safe because a ball lodged in a fielder’s uniform is not considered a legal catch. Under MLB’s umpire manual interpretation, the play is dead once the ball goes inside the uniform, and the umpires place runners in a way that nullifies the action. In other words, Gilbert did not make a catch, Carlos Cortes got first base, and both dugouts got a real-time refresher on one of those baseball rules almost nobody thinks about until something ridiculous happens on live television.

Logan Gilbert Walks Away Fine After Mariners-Athletics Game Opens With Total Chaos

Obviously it didn’t go over well for the crowd in T-Mobile Park. But this was just one of those plays where the sport reminds us it has been collecting weird legal loopholes for a hundred years and is more than happy to dump one in the middle of an April matinee.

Gilbert was okay, and after the way this season has already dragged Mariners fans through enough early turbulence, that was the only part worth truly obsessing over. Seattle doesn’t have the luxury of shrugging off a Gilbert scare.

Still, the play was funny and undeniably weird. It was the kind of clip that will bounce around social media because it looks fake even while you are watching it happen. But underneath the absurdity was a very real few seconds where the Mariners were probably thinking two things at once: first, that runner has to be out, right? And second, is our ace okay?

There are nights when baseball feels elegant and predictable. Maybe not so much when you’re the Seattle Mariners. The Mariners and Athletics both learned something in real time on Wednesday. Seattle probably will not care much about the lesson as long as Gilbert keeps taking the ball every fifth day.