Mariners Are Trapped In A Luis Castillo Problem That Is Just Getting Started

The Luis Castillo problem is not going away because this no longer looks like one bad start. The Mariners can call it a rough stretch, and maybe that is all it becomes, but it’s already big enough to force an uncomfortable conversation. Castillo is struggling, Bryce Miller is working his way back, Emerson Hancock has complicated the rotation picture, and Seattle suddenly has a very expensive starter sitting at the center of a problem with no clean answer.

The Mariners are dealing with a rotation dilemma that has money, reputation, roster flexibility, injured-list timing, and actual performance all tangled together like a pair of headphones pulled from the bottom of a backpack. Castillo’s struggles are the headline. The problem underneath is much messier.

After Seattle’s 11-4 loss to the Twins, it became even harder to pretend that this conversation is going away quickly. Castillo allowed seven earned runs in five innings against Minnesota, and his rough stretch seems to have no end.

Outside of his scoreless regular-season debut against the Yankees, the Mariners are 1-4 in Castillo’s starts, and he has carried an 8.06 ERA during that span. Hitters have tagged him for a 1.97 WHIP and a .965 OPS in that stretch, both the worst marks among the same group of qualifying April starters.

Mariners suddenly have no clean answer for their Luis Castillo problem

This may be beyond the usual shrug and a “veteran pitcher, nothing to see here.” It’s also not enough to declare Castillo finished, cooked, toast, or any other overdramatic baseball internet buzzword we reach for when a pitcher forgets how to pitch a clean inning.

The truth is more annoying than that. The Mariners are trapped because Castillo is too accomplished to casually bury, too expensive to easily move, too durable to dismiss, and too shaky right now to protect from criticism. It’s an awful place to live.

Luis Castillo has a lower FIP than Emerson Hancock and their ERAs are 6.35 and 2.86



In fact, Hancock has the HIGHEST FIP and the LOWEST ERA in the rotation so far



The “who does Bryce replace?” decision is not at all easy for the Mariners to make, imo — Mariner Muse (@MarinerMuse) April 28, 2026

Castillo is owed $24.15 million this season and again next season, which is why any talk of just moving on sounds better online than it does in a front office meeting. The Mariners are not going to treat a pitcher with Castillo’s track record like a disposable fifth starter. They’re also not exactly in position to light rotation depth on fire for dramatic effect.

So, no the answer is not a DFA. It probably isn’t a bullpen banishment either. And a trade? Sure, technically everything is possible, but that sounds like the kind of thing that makes sense until we remember Seattle would be selling low on one of the biggest names on its roster.

That’s the trap. The Mariners can keep running Castillo out there and hope the version they paid for reappears. That’s probably the most rational answer. It’s also the answer that comes with weekly anxiety if he keeps putting the offense in early holes.

They can consider a more dramatic shakeup, but that comes with its own problems. A move to the bullpen would be a massive statement, and not one teams make lightly with a pitcher carrying Castillo’s résumé and salary. A trade would be complicated by performance, money, and timing. And simply pretending the concern does not exist would be insulting to everyone with eyes and a Baseball Savant tab.

The Bryce Miller piece makes this even more uncomfortable. Miller is working his way back from the injured list, and he’s already made his second rehab start, throwing three scoreless innings with six strikeouts, with his pitch count expected to climb from 47 pitches into the 60-65 range next time out.

Eventually, someone has to move. That’s where Castillo’s struggles become a Mariners roster-management story. If Miller returns and Emerson Hancock keeps looking like more than an emergency fill-in, the Mariners have a real decision coming. A six-man rotation is unlikely, which means Seattle eventually has to balance current performance against contract status, veteran trust, and long-term roster logic.

The Mariners know what Castillo has meant since arriving in Seattle. He has given the organization exactly the kind of stability teams spend years trying to find. That history matters. But history doesn’t get outs in real time.

And that’s why this discourse is only getting started. Every Castillo start from here is going to feel like a referendum, fair or not. If he shoves, the conversation cools for five days. If he gets hit again, the questions get louder.

The Mariners are not trapped because Luis Castillo is beyond fixing. They are trapped because every solution creates another problem. Keep him in the rotation, and they might be rewarding track record over performance. Move him, and they risk overreacting too soon. Trade him, and they probably lose leverage. Do nothing, and the debate keeps circling the team like the gulls at T-Mobile Park waiting for someone to drop fries.

Castillo doesn’t need to be written off yet. But he does need to give Seattle a reason to stop holding its breath. The longer this lasts, the more it becomes the defining rotation question of the season.