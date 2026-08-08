Luis Castillo’s White Sox Debut Delivers Cruel Irony for the Mariners

Luis Castillo allowed five runs in four innings during his Chicago White Sox debut on Aug.6. Somehow, the Mariners found a way to come out of the day looking worse. Compared to some of Castillo’s lowest points this season, it takes some work.

While Castillo was getting shelled at Fenway Park, his new teammates kept answering for him. The White Sox put up11 runs, carried the Red Sox into the 13th inning and turned Castillo’s poor introduction into a no-decision.

Meanwhile, back in Seattle, the Mariners laid an egg. So, Castillo surrendered five earned runs, and Chicago still nearly won. The Mariners were embarrassed 11-0 by the Tigers.

The Mariners traded a starting pitcher because they had too many arms and not enough offense. Five days later, his new team gave him 11 runs of support while Seattle’s hitters gave their own pitchers zero.

Offense Remains the Problem the Mariners Cannot Escape

We don’t need advanced metrics to decipher this one. Castillo held Boston hitless through two innings and looked capable of delivering a fresh-start performance. But Connor Wong spoiled it with a two-run homer in the third. Three more runs followed in the fourth, and Castillo’s debut was finished after 71 pitches.

His final line: four innings, six hits, five earned runs, one walk and five strikeouts. It pushed his season ERA to 5.30. It also looked pretty familiar to M’s fans.

We’ve watched plenty of Castillo starts that tend to fall apart the second and third turns through the order. The overpowering version of “La Piedra” appeared in flashes, while the diminished version hung around far longer.

We can appreciate all of the solid seasons before 2026 and admit the Mariners were right to trade him. By this summer, Seattle had six starting pitchers competing for five jobs. Castillo and Bryce Miller were squeezed into an awkward piggyback arrangement that frustrated both pitchers and exposed communication problems. The Mariners eventually moved to a six-man rotation, even though their younger, better starters needed regular turns during a season that was already slipping away.

Something eventually had to give and Castillo was the obvious choice. His bad outing doesn’t win this trade. Seranthony Dominguez got shelled in his Mariners debut too as he gave up four earned and two walks while recording just one out. Boston Smith has announced his arrival in Double-A Arkansas, but that’s a conversation for another day.

Saving money isn’t a baseball accomplishment by itself. Nobody buys a ticket to watch payroll flexibility take batting practice. If those savings are reinvested in legitimate offense, the Castillo trade can become an important piece of Seattle’s next roster. If the money simply disappears into ownership’s pocket, we’ll remember the deal as another salary reduction dressed up as strategy.