Rangers’ MacKenzie Gore Trade Buzz Could Be the Mariners’ Green Light to Buy at MLB Trade Deadline

The Mariners received some interesting news on deadline day coming from a team that just lost five straight. According to MLB Network insider Jon Morosi, the Texas Rangers are willing to listen to offers for starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore and reliever Jacob Latz. Neither player is approaching free agency, so they expect a significant return. The Rangers are attempting to buy and sell simultaneously after stumbling into deadline day.

That sounds confusing. But for the Mariners, it should present another opportunity. The M’s enter Aug. 3 at 55–58, three games behind Houston and only a half-game behind the Rangers in the AL West. The Mariners have spent much of this season looking like a flawed team. Yet, they’re still in the hunt, and one of the teams standing in their way are suddenly posturing to potentially shut it down.

That is the green light for Seattle. They still have time to buy.

The Rangers Just Blinked in a Wide-Open AL West

The Mariners don’t need to trade for either of these guys to help. But Gore and Latz being put on the market is a big deal. The Rangers acquired Gore only six months ago, surrendering a five-player package that included four of their top 16 prospects. He remains under club control through 2027. Shopping him now would represent a sharp retreat from the win-now message they delivered during the offseason.

Honestly, Gore has hardly forced the Rangers to keep him. The 27-year-old owns a 6–8 record and 4.82 ERA through 115 2/3 innings. There’s no reason for either team to be talking trades with each other given their current position in the standings. But the Mariners wanted to target anyone on their roster, Latz is the more natural fit. The lefty is one of baseball’s best relievers this season, recording a 1.69 ERA, 20 saves and 49 strikeouts across 48 innings.

It’s like the Rangers will be demanding an absurd premium for either guy. And if the Mariners call, the package would probably come with a rivalry tax. It’s more about the Mariners recognizing the Rangers’ sudden posture. It says a lot about the current playoff race.

The Mariners Still Have Work to Do at the MLB Trade Deadline

Moving Luis Castillo cleared Seattle’s rotation logjam and brought Seranthony Domínguez into the bullpen. That was totally a decent play. Especially with the White Sox taking on the remainder of Castillo’s salary. But the Mariners still need another dependable late-inning arm. They still need a right-handed hitter capable of punishing lefties.

Nolan Jones is an interesting addition, but he’s also another left-handed hitter. Domínguez adds experience, but he doesn’t transform an inconsistent bullpen into a juggernaut.

Seattle owns one of baseball’s deepest farm systems. Its premium pitching prospects should remain protected, but the organization has enough talent to make another meaningful addition.

Their 55–58 record is uninspiring. But they have no reason to surrender in a tight division race right now. The Mariners don’t need to look flawless to make the playoffs this season. They need to be better than Houston and Texas over the final seven weeks.

The Rangers’ skid has already made that task easier. If they move to sellers in these final hours, the Mariners can compound the damage by strengthening its own roster before the deadline passes.