Luke Raley Is the Mariners’ Home Run Leader, Just Like Everyone Predicted

Raise your hand if you had Luke Raley as the Mariners’ home run leader in mid-June. Now put your hand down, because no you did not.

The Mariners have bigger names, with cleaner roles. And yet here we are, staring at the standings inside Seattle’s own lineup and finding Raley at the top of the home run pile.

Some could find a reason for this with Cal Raleigh sidelined. But still, a platoon guy wouldn’t have been the prediction.

Raley went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Thursday’s 7-5 loss to the Orioles, giving him 14 home runs on the season. It didn’t save the Mariners in what was a frustrating loss, but it did underline that Raley isn’t just hanging around. He does damage when he’s in the lineup.

Luke Raley’s Home Run Production Is Carrying Real Weight for the Mariners

Raley wasn’t viewed as some huge threat coming into the year. He’s coming off an injury-riddled 2025 season that saw him appear in only 73 games, and he also wore specs for a stretch that seemed to mess with his plate vision. So no one really knew exactly what to expect heading into the 2026 season.

The Mariners just needed him to be healthy and hope that he’d give the lineup some length and flash the power they witnessed in 2023 and 2024. But he’s actually done more than that.

Raley is slashing .249/.310/.525 with 14 home runs, 33 RBI and a 135 OPS+. And he’s continuing to make the Mariners lineup feel different.

The platoon part still plays a role. Raley has hit just .143 against left-handed pitching, and even though that comes in a tiny sample of 15 plate appearances, it still explains why the Mariners are not forcing the issue.

But against righties? There’s no reason to overthink it. Put him in the lineup and move along.

Raley’s best full-season offensive year came in 2024, when he hit .243/.320/.463 with 22 home runs and 58 RBI. So the real question was whether he could stay healthy enough and get enough chances to turn that power into steady production. So far, the answer has been pretty obvious.

Before anyone tries to downplay what Raley has been doing, let's talk about how ridiculous he’s actually been.

His expected slugging percentage sits at .531 (top six percentile), expected wOBA on contact is .517 (top two percentile), and his barrel rate is 17.8 percent. That’s all serious damage.

His cold start to June shouldn’t send anyone into panic. His strikeouts will always be part of the package. And a 32.7 percent strikeout rate is not something to ignore.

But when a guy is slugging .525, barreling the ball like that and giving the Mariners real left-handed thunder, you can live with the strikeouts. That is the tradeoff. And right now, Raley is making that tradeoff look pretty easy to accept.

Raley has been one of the Mariners’ best power stories of the season. He has punished right-handed pitching, backed up the underlying numbers and made a whole lot of preseason doubt look pretty silly.

Just like everyone predicted.