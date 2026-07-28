Mariners Willing To Eat Money Raises The Bar For A Luis Castillo Trade

Bring a fork. If the Mariners are genuinely willing to eat part of Luis Castillo’s contract, they should do it with purpose. Retained salary isn’t a financial indignity if it’s going to be used as another trade asset. It sounds like the Mariners are looking to squeeze every ounce of value out of it.

We know that they’re actively listening on Castillo, who is owed roughly $32.5 million through 2027 and has a $25 million vesting option for 2028. According to MLB.com, Seattle would cover some of that money for a legitimate return. It’s not exactly a groundbreaking surprise. It’s turned into a bad contract, and the only way the Mariners could possibly get a decent return in 2026 was by doing exactly this.

Retaining Salary Could Increase Luis Castillo’s Trade Value

So what is a legitimate return? It’s definitely not a low-tier prospect. Castillo will only get moved for a player, or players, who can help the Mariners win games right now.

They need a legitimate right-handed bat. They probably are looking past Spencer Steer now that he’s on the IL. And they still need another late-inning reliever, preferably a right-hander who can miss barrels. Any Castillo trade should be constructed around solving them.

If another club wants Castillo at a discounted price, great. The Mariners should get a useful hitter out of it. Add the reliever too. If one trade can’t deliver both, then the total value of the Castillo move needs to produce both through a second transaction.

Without retained salary, Castillo is a more complicated trade piece. He turns 34 in December, has endured an uneven season and comes with enough guaranteed money to make contenders, particularly teams brushing against the competitive-balance-tax thresholds, nervous.

They also don't have the luxury of pretending payroll relief alone represents progress. The Mariners are 52-55 while remaining within reach of both the division and the wild card. They’re an awkward team, but somehow still in the race. There’s no reason to surrender the season…yet.

Trading Castillo primarily to create future spending room would send a clear message, regardless of how carefully the organization worded it. It would tell us the Mariners value a cleaner spreadsheet more than a stronger August roster.

So, the Mariners have reportedly decided they’re willing to spend money on a player who would finish the season somewhere else. That’s significant for this organization. It also raises expectations. They need to find the right bat and reliever. Anything less is just a salary dump disguised in a contender’s jersey.