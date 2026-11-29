The Texas Rangers might need to start handing out forwarding addresses at T-Mobile Park. Luke Raley is the latest former Mariner who could end up in Texas, with FanSided’s Robert Murray reporting that the free-agent outfielder and the Rangers are making progress toward a deal. Seattle non-tendered Raley on Nov. 20. A little over a week later, there’s a chance the Mariners will spend next season trying to keep their former teammate in the ballpark.

We understood why the Mariners moved on. Dominic Canzone had earned regular at-bats, Lazaro Montes had graduated to the major league roster and all three hit left-handed and could play right field. Raley was projected to make $3.1 million in arbitration after a season cut short by left forearm surgery. It just made sense for both sides to move on.

Besides, this is an aisle the Rangers have loved to shop in recent years. They signed Sam Haggerty before the 2025 season, then picked up Rowdy Tellez that July after Seattle released him. Dylan Moore signed a minor league deal with Texas in August and was called up two days later. The Rangers took a minor league flier on Jarred Kelenic this past July. Four former Mariners in two seasons, and now Texas is talking to the guy who hit 41 home runs in three years in Seattle. At some point, we’re allowed to make the joke.

Tellez is the closest comparison. Texas brought him in on a minor league deal and had him in the majors later that month. There’s always a place for a lefty if they have enough pop. Raley hit 15 homers in 95 games last season. The .284 on-base percentage doesn’t help his case, though.

The Rangers Have a Use for the Power the Mariners Let Go

The better clue to why Texas wants Luke Raley is who just became a free agent. Joc Pederson hit 26 home runs last season before a fractured left hand cost him the final weeks. His mutual option went unexercised, and now the Rangers have more left-handed power to replace. The Rangers finished 25th in runs and tied for 21st in slugging, they’re in a pretty similar position as the Mariners when it comes to need for pop. The Mariners just need it from the right side.

Chris Young and Skip Schumaker have talked about getting younger and more athletic. They want to defend better, run the bases better and get more consistent production throughout the lineup. They’re also changing parts of their hitting staff. Alex Cintrón is moving out of the major league dugout and into a different role in the organization, while Justin Viele stays on as hitting coach.

Young expects payroll to stay roughly where it was last season, and the Rangers still have a bullpen to rebuild. We can see why they’d look for power without committing another big chunk of payroll to a designated hitter.

At 32, Raley fits one part of that plan particularly well. He can take some of the left-handed at-bats Pederson leaves behind and give Schumaker a way to move at-bats around. Jake Burger is still in the picture at first, and they have Brandon Nimmo, Wyatt Langford and Evan Carter in the outfield mix. Raley could start at first against a righty, cover an outfield corner or hit for somebody late.

Houston won the AL West at 81–81. Texas finished a game back with a losing record. The Mariners won 76 games and still finished only five out. Nobody in this division had a winning season. We can look at that and see an opening for Seattle, but we’d be kidding ourselves if we thought the Rangers were looking at those same standings and seeing anything different.

Raley is one small move in a much bigger offseason for the Rangers. They’re a team worth monitoring, along with the rest to be honest. The Rangers can spend the offseason fixing the team that finished a game out. The Mariners have to do the same. We’d like Seattle’s chances a whole lot better if it works on trying to put some distance between itself and the rest of the division. We’ve already seen what happens when everybody hangs around. Houston played .500 ball and got to hang a banner.