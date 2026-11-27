The Chicago Cubs found their next big bat on November 24. In the process, they may have made it more expensive for the Mariners to find theirs. Chicago agreed to a six-year, $120 million deal with Teruaki Sato, and now Seiya Suzuki’s camp has a number to bring into its own negotiations.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that Suzuki’s representatives have told suitors he wants to beat Sato’s guarantee. So much for the Cubs doing Seattle a favor by spending their money on somebody else. They gave Joel Wolfe a pretty solid opening line.

To be honest, at least the Mariners aren’t doing this dance with Scott Boras, who’s representing Randy Arozarena and reportedly aiming for six years and $150 million. Then again, Wolfe has five seasons of Suzuki’s big league production to bring to the table. He has every reason to make a persuasive case without asking any team to manufacture a projection.

The Mariners may be inclined to play ball with this deal. Suzuki’s price might make us a little less comfortable. But, we should be more than comfortable going into another season asking a lineup that finished 27th in OPS to get substantially better without adding a proven hitter to the middle of it.

Seiya Suzuki Would Give the Mariners an Everyday Right Fielder Worth Paying For

Here’s what we’re buying if we’re Seattle. Suzuki goes in right field. Julio Rodríguez stays in center. Brendan Donovan can spend some time in left, and when the Mariners need him in the infield, they still have two everyday outfield spots covered.

The Mariners have an abundance of left-handed bats. Josh Naylor is the everyday first baseman. Dominic Canzone did enough to earn regular work, and Lazaro Montes is already in the majors and preparing to take on more.

We want to see what Montes can do with real at-bats. Adding Suzuki would still leave Jason Kanzler some choices to make at DH and in the corners, but those choices would be about how to use Canzone and Montes over a full season. Right field should already be set if Suzuki is on the roster.

Suzuki slashed .269/.351/.472 with 113 home runs in five seasons with the Cubs. Even in his first year, when he was getting his bearings against major league pitching, he put up a 118 wRC+. His career mark is 128. That bat is worth the price right now. We can appreciate the 14 Defensive Runs Saved and four Outs Above Average he posted in right field in 2026 and still expect some year-to-year variation with the glove. His bat has given us a much longer record to work with.

How Far Should the Mariners Go to Beat Sato’s Deal?

The Cubs had good reason to give Sato six years. He’s going into his age-28 season and coming off a Triple Crown in Japan. Suzuki is 32, and a team paying him into his mid-30s has to think about how many of those seasons he’ll spend in right field. Seattle has enough reason to value the four years in front of him, particularly with Rodríguez, Cal Raleigh and Naylor already in place. Those are seasons we want to see the Mariners make more of.

Maybe start with $125 million as a working number. Over four years, that’s $31.25 million a season. Over five, it’s $25 million, with the deal running through Suzuki’s age-36 season. It would be wise to start with four and be willing to put real money (like a high AAV) behind it.

That higher annual commitment would be a lot easier to defend if ownership leaves enough room to add the bullpen help Seattle still needs. If five years is what gets the conversation moving, it would be interesting to see if the Mariners would actually commit. Perhaps bake in opt-outs for protection.

There’s also a cost to moving away from Suzuki. The Mariners can look for a trade, but then they have to find a team willing to move a right-handed corner outfielder who can hit every day and agree on which young players are worth giving up.

They could spend less in free agency and go into 2027 with more of the same lineup questions. And if anyone is counting on an Arozarena reunion to get cheaper while Suzuki’s market heats up, we’d love to hear why Boras would be in a hurry to give Seattle that kind of break.

The Cubs put $120 million on the table for a hitter they believe will help them for years. The Mariners have their own lineup to worry about, and Suzuki’s asking price should force them to decide how much they value a proven right fielder while their best hitters are already here. With Suzuki reportedly hoping to sign before the lockout, the offer may already be on the table.