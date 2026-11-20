The Mariners have until Friday, Nov. 20, to decide whether to tender Luke Raley a contract for 2027. At a projected $3.1 million in arbitration, it might be time to let him walk. To be fair, it’s not super pricey. Unfortunately, Raley is part of a redundancy that needs to change. Dominic Canzone already gives Seattle left-handed power in corner outfield or at DH, and those are the same spots where Lazaro Montes could earn at-bats in 2027. Ideally, they need to get a right-handed hitter who can start most nights.

Raley hit 15 home runs in 95 games in 2026. The pop is beneficial, and the Mariners would feel it the first time they look down the bench for a pinch hitter and see that Raley isn’t available. They’d also be moving on from a hitter who batted .225 with a .284 on-base percentage before left forearm surgery ended his season in August.

He played only 73 games in 2025. If we’re counting on Raley to supply power and cover three or four positions over a full season, we’re asking for a level of availability Seattle hasn’t gotten from him in either of the past two years.

Dominic Canzone and Lazaro Montes Make Luke Raley Expendable

Canzone might be the first reason to move on. They moved him to an everyday bat during the second half of the 2026 season. If the Mariners want left-handed power in a corner or at DH, he already gives them that option and has earned an extended look.

Josh Naylor supplies another left-handed bat at first base, where most of Raley’s work would come when Naylor needs a day off. And if Brendan Donovan plays left field, as he likely would with Maikel Garcia at third, that leaves even fewer places to start Raley. Once we fill out the lineup, how many times a week are we actually using him?

All of that without even getting to Montes. We want to see him get regular at-bats in 2027, and right field and DH are the clearest ways to keep his bat in the lineup. Those are also the spots where Dominic Canzone and Luke Raley would get most of their work. Say Canzone starts in right and Montes is the DH against a right-hander.

Raley is on the bench in the matchup that suits him best. Give Raley the DH spot and now Montes is sitting against a pitcher we want him facing. The Mariners can avoid that squeeze by non-tendering Raley and using his roster spot on a right-handed outfielder.

Michael Arroyo gives Seattle another right-handed hitter to work into the mix if he earns a role, and we already know who’s playing center.

What Seattle Gives Up by Non-Tendering Raley

More than the power, the biggest cost here is Raley as a defender. He can spell Naylor at first, play either corner and cover center if the Mariners are in a pinch. He appeared in seven games in center in 2026, and with Victor Robles already a free agent, Seattle still has to figure out who takes those innings when Rodríguez needs a day off.

We’d be comfortable shopping for that coverage separately. If the Mariners need a reserve to handle center, give the spot to somebody they’d trust out there for a week if Julio had to miss one.

Tendering Raley to preserve a possible trade would actually be a strong move. He hit 22 homers in 2024, and a club with more room for a left-handed bat might see a bargain at his projected salary. If there’s a deal to make before Friday, the Mariners have some time to explore it. If Seattle is still waiting for a buyer at the deadline, the better move is to use the roster spot on a player it actually expects to need.

We’ll miss having Raley’s power on the bench some nights. We’d miss it more if the Mariners had to replace all 15 homers with one player. Odds are Canzone, Montes and even Naylor can easily cover that. What they’re still missing is a right-handed outfielder we’d expect to see in the lineup most nights. Non-tender Raley, go get a righty. Enough said.