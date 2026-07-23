Marco Gonzales’ First Career Save Sets Up Potential Mariners-Rangers Reunion

Former Seattle Mariners starter Marco Gonzales made his long-awaited return to the major leagues on July 21, and reached an unexpected career milestone in the process. He earned his first career save after pitching the final three innings of the Texas Rangers’ 10–0 victory over the Chicago White Sox. The 34-year-old allowed two hits and two walks while striking out two, completing a three-hit shutout started by Kumar Rocker.

Although Gonzales entered the game holding a 10-run lead, he qualified for the save by finishing the game and pitching at least three innings.

Marco Gonzales Makes Memorable Return With AL West Rival

It was Gonzales’ first MLB appearance since Aug. 7, 2024, when he was pitching for the Pittsburgh Pirates. A recurring left forearm injury ended that season and he hasn’t appeared in the majors since.

The Rangers selected Gonzales’ contract from Triple-A Round Rock earlier that day, he had signed a minor-league contract with Texas on June 23, one week after being released by the San Diego Padres organization.

Mariners fans know the name very well. He’s best remembered for his seven seasons in Seattle. He was acquired from the St. Louis Cardinals for outfielder Tyler O’Neill in July 2017, a move that has had its fair share of debates. He developed into one of the Mariners’ most dependable starters during the franchise’s rebuild.

The left-hander made 151 appearances for Seattle, including 148 starts, and compiled a 61–47 record with a 4.08 ERA across 852 1/3 innings. He also made three consecutive Opening Day starts from 2019–21, becoming only the fourth pitcher in franchise history to start at least three straight season openers.

It was strange to see the Rangers make the call for Gonzales. He had been torched in Triple-A all season long when he was with the Padres posting a 7.99 ERA in 13 appearances. He didn’t look much better with Triple-A Round Rock posting a 8.64 ERA in four starts. Still, he holds a 4.16 career ERA over his 11-year career.

The M’s traded Gonzales, Jarred Kelenic and Evan White to the Atlanta Braves in December 2023 for pitchers Jackson Kowar and Cole Phillips. Atlanta subsequently flipped Gonzales to Pittsburgh.

After spending nearly his entire career as a starter, Gonzales’ first appearance for Texas came as a multi-inning reliever. The role may have changed, but his command-oriented approach produced a familiar result, and the first save of a career that now spans 171 major-league games.

Gonzales may not have to wait long for a reunion with his former club. The Mariners begin a four-game series against the Rangers in Arlington on Friday.