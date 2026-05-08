Mariners’ Careful Spending Plan Gets Early Cover From AL’s Costly Offseason Flops

The easiest thing to do with the Mariners’ offseason is still to roll our eyes at it. Nobody in Seattle needed a parade because the front office avoided the deepest end of free agency again. But a little more than a month into the season, the American League has made this conversation a lot messier than it felt in January.

The Mariners committed $99.75 million to new and re-signed major league free-agent contracts over the winter, and most of that money went to one player: Josh Naylor. That doesn’t exactly scream wild ambition. That also doesn’t count the $5.8 million they took on in the trade for Brendan Donovan. It doesn’t erase the frustration of another offseason where fans wanted the club to act bigger and more aggressively. But it does create a fairer question now that we have actual baseball in front of us: what exactly did all that extra spending buy some of these other teams?

Because outside of the Yankees, the American League’s biggest offseason spenders have not exactly turned their winter flexing into early-season comfort.

The Blue Jays committed $337 million ($210 million to Dylan Cease) and entered Friday sitting at 16-21. The Red Sox committed $138 million and were also 16-21. The Orioles committed $195 million and were 17-20. The Tigers committed $180 million and were 18-20, the same record as Seattle. Meanwhile, the Yankees are the exception at 26-12, because there’s always one team determined to ruin a perfectly clean argument.

But that doesn’t mean the Mariners were right to be “cheap.” That would be a miserable reading of the room and not even the right lesson. Spending matters. The Mariners do not get to hide forever behind payroll efficiency when the fanbase has watched too many seasons end with the same familiar offensive shortage.

But there is a difference between being cheap and being selective. That’s where the Mariners’ early-season proof of concept starts to live.

Seattle’s winter was not built around collecting headlines. It was built around identifying a specific need, paying a specific player and trusting the rest of the roster infrastructure to hold. Naylor was the big bet. Rob Refsnyder was a smaller fit-based addition. Andrew Knizner was depth. That was basically the whole thing.

Outside of signing Naylor, we can’t pretend that the offseason was thrilling. It was the baseball equivalent of ordering a sensible dinner while everyone else at the table gets sizzling fajitas. But sometimes the fajitas show up cold, and now the Blue Jays and Red Sox are tied for last place in the AL East while the Rays are sitting ahead of them. All that spending just to look up at Tampa Bay is objectively hilarious, and yes, Rays fans can screenshot that one if they want.

The Mariners’ restraint only works if their chosen bets keep paying off

This is where the conversation has to stay honest. The Mariners’ approach is only defensible if the players they choose are the right ones.

If a team spends like Toronto and stumbles, the critique is easy: too much money, not enough return. If a team spends like Seattle and stumbles, the critique is even louder: why were you so careful if the end result was still mediocrity? That’s why this cannot become a victory-lap piece for caution. The Mariners are 18-20, not 28-10. They have not solved baseball. They have not unlocked a secret formula that makes elite free agents unnecessary.

What they have done is give themselves a chance to prove that a carefully built roster can hang around while more expensive teams are still trying to figure out what they bought.

That matters because the Mariners have spent years telling us, directly or indirectly, that this is how they want to build. Pitching development. Internal growth. Targeted additions. Avoid the emotional overpay. Do not let fan pressure push you into a contract for Juan Soto.

That mindset can drive fans insane, especially when the lineup goes quiet and the front office starts sounding allergic to urgency. But this early AL landscape gives the Mariners some cover. Not absolution.

The fair frustration is that targeted spending should not be the finish line. It should be the baseline. The Mariners can be careful without being timid. They can point to the AL’s expensive messes and say, “See, spending big doesn’t guarantee anything,” but fans can just as easily answer, “Sure, but not spending enough doesn’t guarantee anything either.”

That’s the tension. And honestly, that is what makes this entire thing interesting. The Mariners are not being validated because they saved money. They are being validated because the first month-plus has reminded everyone that roster-building is not a shopping contest.

Seattle still has to prove its plan can hold over 162 games. Naylor has to keep justifying the biggest chunk of that $99.75 million commitment. The rotation has to turn depth into separation. The lineup has to avoid those familiar stretches where they are missing one big bat again. And if the Mariners are still in the race this summer, the front office cannot use early-season patience as an excuse to sit on its hands at the deadline.

But for now, the Mariners’ careful spending plan has something it did not have in the winter. Evidence. Not enough to end the debate. Not enough to make fans apologize for wanting more. But enough to say that maybe Seattle’s real issue was never refusing to chase every expensive name. Maybe the real issue is whether the names they do chase are strong enough to make the restraint worth it.