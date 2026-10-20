Mariners’ Carlos Mendoza Interest Reveals How Much Dan Wilson Changed Their Thinking

The Mariners kicking the tires on Carlos Mendoza tells us more about how they view the Dan Wilson era than it does about Mendoza. ESPN’s Jorge Castillo reported that Mendoza was in the mix for Seattle’s managerial opening before pulling his name and joining the Phillies as their third-base and infield coach. Let’s be clear about what happened. Mendoza didn’t reject an offer from the Mariners. Nor did Seattle lose a bidding war with Philly.

Still, Mendoza’s presence in the search matters. It confirms just how hard the Mariners have swung away from their last two managerial hires.

Scott Servais had never managed in the majors when Jerry Dipoto hired him. Neither had Wilson, who took over during the 2024 season despite having no full-time managerial experience at any level. Seattle spent years betting that familiarity, communication and organizational alignment could compensate for a first-time manager’s learning curve.

Dan Wilson Changed What the Mariners Want From Their Next Manager

Wilson is gone after a 76-86 season littered with sloppy defense, poor execution and questions about accountability. Now Dipoto says previous MLB managerial experience “would be preferred,” even if it is not an absolute requirement.

They really are honoring what looks to be a bit of an overcorrection. And we understand why Seattle wants experience. The Mariners just handed a contender to a manager who was learning one of baseball’s hardest jobs while trying to keep a season from falling apart. They cannot afford another apprenticeship with this roster.

Mendoza had experience. With said experience comes a complicated résumé. He helped guide the Mets to the 2024 NLCS, watched them collapse out of the postseason race in 2025 and was fired after a 34-47 start in 2026. He finished his Mets tenure with a 206-199 record, proving exactly why managerial experience needs context.

Seattle cannot fix one risky hiring process by building another one around the opposite résumé. Mendoza’s withdrawal also exposes a second issue. While the Mariners work through their search, available coaches are making decisions. Philadelphia offered Mendoza a defined role, and he took it. The Mariners are still sorting through their possibilities.

We don’t know if Mendoza was their favorite, a finalist or even likely to receive an interview or formal offer. However, the market will keep moving whether Seattle is ready or not.

Thoroughness is responsible, for sure. Wandering will get expensive. The Mariners began this process talking about a broad search, an outside perspective and a manager willing to challenge the organization. We’re sure they will take the interviews seriously. Ask uncomfortable questions. Dig through failures instead of treating them like stains on a background check.

Just understand that every candidate has his own calendar. Seattle already watched Torey Lovullo remain in Arizona. Mendoza is now working under Don Mattingly in Philadelphia. Other teams and coaches will continue filling vacancies while Dipoto builds his list.

There’s no reason to panic, yet. They need to know what they are looking for. Wilson’s tenure taught them that experience matters. It should have taught them something more important, too: The manager cannot be chosen because he is comfortable, available or the cleanest answer to the mistake that came before him.