Mariners DFA Domingo González as Bullpen Carousel Spins Again

This one is kind of simple. Domingo González was called up, asked to eat up innings, gave up a nasty grand slam, and then quickly was dismissed from the 40-man roster. It could've been a nice story. He still has a shot to be. But the Mariners are trying to clean up the middle innings.

In turn, Seattle announced it selected the contract of right-hander Michael Rucker and designated González for assignment as the corresponding move.

He was a depth arm trying to make an impression in the very small window this team gives to pitchers on the roster bubble. Earlier this season, he had given the Mariners scoreless innings and at least gave them reason to keep him in the conversation. But Baltimore really put a pin in that.

González was recalled earlier in the day, entered a game the Mariners were already losing, and got stuck wearing the damage as Jackson Holliday launched a grand slam in the seventh inning.

ANY DOGS IN THE HOUSE?! pic.twitter.com/S3pdB5Bdn1 — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) June 11, 2026

Mariners’ Bullpen Shuffle Gives Michael Rucker a Fresh Opportunity

Michael Rucker now gets the opportunity González just lost. He comes with a nice local layer. Rucker went to Auburn Riverside High and also spent time at Gonzaga before transferring to BYU. A Washington-connected arm getting a chance with the Mariners is a clean, easy story that adds a little hometown flavor.

But in reality, Rucker is here because the Mariners need an arm that can help right now. His work in Tacoma is enough reason for them to make the call.

Rucker spent three seasons with the Cubs from 2021 through 2023 and has 96 MLB appearances on his résumé. The career ERA (4.96) isn’t glamorous. So we kind of need to call this what it is. The Mariners are in their “Casey Lawrence” phase of the season. Last year, they DFA’d Lawrence three times before the Blue Jays plucked him off waivers, used him for a few innings, DFA’d him again and sent him right back into Seattle’s org.

Not to oversimplify it, but this middle-innings spot might as well be Seattle’s newest version of that.

The Mariners are trying to win games with a roster that has already had to absorb injuries. And they are in a unique spot carrying six starters. Meaning they’re running with seven bullpen arms instead of the usual eight.

So when certain arms are being used as middle-innings bridges, the job is temporary by nature. If they throw too many pitches, the Mariners have to clear that spot and bring in the next fresh arm. That’s what this is. And it’ll probably stay that way for a while, at least until the piggyback plan inevitably returns or the starters start working deeper into games.