Mariners Avoid Shohei Ohtani Start but Still Face Massive Dodgers Test

The Mariners are struggling, and at the same time they’ve caught a massive break. Shohei Ohtani will not pitch during Seattle’s three-game visit to LA. That removes an 8–2 starter with a 1.79 ERA and 95 strikeouts over 85 2/3 innings from the equation. Considering how often the Mariners have trouble scoring runs, avoiding that assignment is a big deal.

Let’s appreciate the gift. But it still won’t be an easy series. Ohtani remains in the Dodgers’ lineup as their DH. His lingering left knee discomfort affects the plant leg in his pitching delivery, but Los Angeles says hitting and running don’t aggravate it. He enters the series slashing .282/.387/.520 with a .919 OPS, 22 home runs and 61 RBI.

That’s only the first layer of Seattle’s problem.

The Mariners Have to Exploit Los Angeles’ Rotation Questions

Ohtani has not pitched since July 3. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts made the current plan clear. Ohtani will not be on the mound again until everyone involved is completely confident in his knee. That leaves Los Angeles sorting through an unsettled rotation. As of Monday, the Dodgers hadn’t announced a starter for any of the three games against Seattle.

For most teams, that would represent a weakness. For the Dodgers, it’s more like an inconvenience. Their roster was constructed to absorb the type of injury problems that would bury most organizations.

The Mariners really need this series. They enter at 52–55 after dropping three out of four games against Texas. The Rangers left that series with a 2 1/2 game division lead. The Mariners left tied with the Astros in second, with another reminder that their postseason position is far less secure than anyone expected following last season’s run.

Ohtani Is Only One Part of the Dodgers’ Problem

Even without Ohtani pitching, Seattle will face the best team in baseball.

The Dodgers enter the series at 67–39 with a +155 run differential. They just completed a 6–3 road trip and won a series against the Yankees, Phillies and Mets. They’re a serious championship machine. And they can lose one of the most dominant pitchers in the sport and still roll into the next series as an overwhelming favorite.

Ohtani will headline the lineup, but Seattle’s pitchers must also navigate Freddie Freeman, Max Muncy, Mookie Betts, Andy Pages and Kyle Tucker. Oh, and they’ll also meet their old friend Teoscar Hernández. There’s no comfortable pocket in that order.

That puts immediate pressure on the M’s trade chip Luis Castillo, who’s scheduled to open the series for Seattle.

We don’t need to pitch the Mariners as favorites because Ohtani will not pitch. The Dodgers remain the deeper, dangerous and far more consistent team. But Seattle received the biggest break available.