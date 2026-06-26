Mariners Probable Starters vs. Guardians, Logan Gilbert Becomes the Piggyback Flashpoint

The Mariners are walking into Cleveland with a series that feels like it could go either way. The Guardians are 42-39, good enough to respect but not exactly good enough to fear. Their offense has been pedestrian at best, and the underlying numbers don’t say there’s a sleeping giant here. They own a team .228 batting average, and their .235 xBA doesn’t lay a ground argument for better days ahead. The Guardians also sit in the bottom 3rd percentile in barrel rate at 6.2 percent.

The M’s pitching have a real chance to control this series. But, of course, nothing with the Mariners can be normal right now.

They’re still working through their rotating piggyback plan. Their offense is stuck in an 11-game drought where they haven’t scored more than three runs in a game. And the Guardians’ pitching can hold its own, too. The Mariners are fifth in baseball with a 3.71 team ERA, while the Guardians are right behind them in sixth at 3.79.

Here’s a look at the matchups over the weekend.

Mariners Probable Starters Against the Guardians

Friday, June 26, 4:10 p.m. PT: RHP Luis Castillo (2-6, 5.22 ERA) vs. LHP Joey Cantillo (6-3, 4.05 ERA)

Saturday, June 27, 4:10 p.m. PT: RHP Logan Gilbert (6-4, 3.29 ERA) / RHP Emerson Hancock (5-4, 3.60 ERA) vs. RHP Slade Cecconi (3-6, 4.48 ERA)

Sunday, June 28, 10:40 a.m. PT: RHP George Kirby (6-7, 3.94 ERA) vs. RHP Gavin Williams (9-4, 3.82 ERA)

It makes sense to piggyback around the back end of the rotation. It’s another thing entirely to take one of your hottest starters, one who just earned AL Player of the Week honors, and put a built-in ceiling over his outing. And M’s fans are having a really hard time trying to stay quiet.

The outrage is fair because Gilbert has been dealing. He has a 1.49 ERA over his previous six starts. He’s looked like the kind of starter who should be handed the ball and left alone until the game tells the manager otherwise. And even though it’s been said repeatedly that this is a decision the entire rotation agreed on, at some point, the best plan is letting your best arms go win games.

That’s the friction in its entirety. When a pitcher like Gilbert is rolling and the manager still has a pre-loaded hook, fans are going to see it as overthinking. It’s hard to look at an underperforming team that’s sitting 41-41 and not see these moments as another example of them getting in their own way.

The good news is the Guardians offense is also struggling. It makes this a winnable series. But that doesn’t mean it’s going to be easy. It’s dead even pitching matchup, and we wouldn’t expect a ton of runs to be scored. But if the Mariners lose a low-scoring game after Gilbert gets cut short while cruising, the reaction is going to be predictable, loud, and justified.

The piggyback plan may be built with the long game in mind, but the standings do not pause for cleverness. Seattle needs wins. And this weekend, with Gilbert sitting right in the middle of the experiment, the Mariners are about to find out how much patience this plan really has left.