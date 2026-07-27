Mariners’ Ed Paparella Promotion Exposes the Flaw Jerry Dipoto Built Into the Hitting Staff

Apparently the Mariners absolutely had to fire Bobby Magallanes. It was all part of a flaw in how they built their major-league hitting operation. Jerry Dipoto spelled it out while explaining the decision to Adam Jude of The Seattle Times.

Edgar Martinez, Kevin Seitzer and Magallanes shared a largely old-school hitting philosophy. They emphasized using the middle of the field and built their instruction around similar ideas. The M’s have now promoted Ed Paparella because he brings biomechanics, technology and stronger ties to the high-performance department. It’s an honest admission from Dipoto.

The Mariners spent the offseason constructing a hitting staff filled with experienced coaches who all spoke the same language. Now that the offense has collapsed, they’ve decided they desperately need someone who speaks a different one.

If Paparella’s skill set was important enough to justify firing a popular coach in July, it should have been represented in the dugout from Opening Day. This is something the Mariners can’t explain away with another speech about accountability. Dipoto helped build this staff. Martinez also had significant influence in hiring Seitzer and Magallanes. The organization intentionally created this arrangement, watched it work in 2025 and ran it back for 2026.

Jerry Dipoto Waited Too Long to Diversify the Mariners’ Hitting Staff

The Mariners finished third in MLB with 238 home runs last season. Their 113 wRC+ also ranked third. Success made the structure look complete. Except it wasn’t.

Dipoto described the offense as “disjointed.” He said it never felt as though everyone was moving in the same direction. That’s weird. When the three most prominent hitting instructors supposedly shared one philosophy, you wouldn’t expect the offense to be so out of sync.

Clearly, agreement isn’t the same thing as cohesion. Modern hitting departments need range. Players still benefit from traditional instruction, personal relationships and coaches who can translate a complicated swing into a simple thought. They also need objective checkpoints. Biomechanics can identify changes in movement patterns. Technology can show whether a hitter’s bat path, timing or contact point has drifted. Performance specialists can help determine whether a physical issue is creating a mechanical one.

Seattle already had the data and expertise inside the organization. What it apparently lacked was a major-league coach responsible for translating that information into daily work with hitters. Now Paparella is being asked to build that bridge in the middle of a pennant race. Does this mean we’re finally going to see more iPads in the dugout? Did analytics just reach the major league staff? Of course not. The information was always there. The Mariners just failed to build a hitting staff capable of turning it into useful adjustments.

Regardless, it’s an unfair assignment for a 31-year-old coach walking into a frustrated clubhouse. The Mariners are averaging 3.4 runs per game since June 13. They entered the weekend last in the majors in batting average and near the bottom in slugging percentage. And to make matters worse, they can’t hit a fastball.

This offense needs more than just a few encouraging conversations. They need tangible adjustments, and they need them immediately.

That still leaves us wondering why did the Mariners wait until late July to add this dimension. Dipoto said the organization wanted to create change without causing “absolute disarray.” The front office’s solution was to remove Magallanes and use the opening to introduce a different voice.

Seattle could have created that variety months ago through addition. Instead, the Mariners waited for their offense to crater and used a respected coach’s job as the price of correcting their own oversight.