Mariners Fire Assistant Hitting Coach but Can’t Escape Bigger Offensive Problems

The Mariners have finally decided to make somebody pay for this offense. The harder part is probably explaining why they stopped with Bobby Magallanes.

According to Shannon Drayer, the Mariners relieved Magallanes of his duties as assistant hitting coach. Ed Paparella, their organizational hitting coordinator, will join the major league staff for the remainder of the season.

The Mariners absolutely needed to change something. They own MLB’s worst batting average (.229) and sit near the bottom of the league in slugging. The offense has spent the first four months of the 2026 season ruining quality pitching performances. Somebody was always going to get the bill.

The Mariners Need to Explain Why One Assistant Took the Fall

This will already spark bigger questions. Kevin Seitzer remains the hitting coach. Edgar Martinez remains the club’s senior director of hitting strategy. Magallanes, the assistant, becomes the first member of that three-man operation to lose his job. That hierarchy spells it out.

Seitzer and Magallanes worked together with the Atlanta Braves before Seattle brought both coaches aboard. They arrived with a shared history and an established working relationship. Martinez oversees the larger hitting program.

If Seattle believes its offensive instruction has failed, the responsibility should reach across that entire structure. Firing the assistant suggests the Mariners identified something Magallanes specifically did wrong. If so, they should say what it was.

Without those answers, this looks like the organization picking the easiest piece to remove.

Magallanes isn’t blameless. Unless more is revealed, we know he’s not the only problem.

Seattle’s Offensive Failure Is Bigger Than One Coach

The Mariners entered this season expecting to contend for a championship. Instead, they have produced an underachieving offense. Their ugly numbers belong to a rebuilding club waiting for prospects, not a team built around Julio Rodríguez, Cal Raleigh, Josh Naylor and Randy Arozarena.

The same hitting group helped oversee a 2025 offense that launched 238 home runs and stole 161 bases. They made sure to celebrate that production when it announced the staff’s return. Now that the offense has collapsed, the organization has removed the lowest-ranking member of that group.

Ed Paparella Represents Continuity, Not an Overhaul

Paparella, now that’s an interesting replacement. He knows the organization, its young hitters and its player-development lingo. The Mariners named him their minor league hitting coordinator before the season, and that familiarity could allow him to begin working without a long adjustment period.

That also means that the M’s promoted from within. Paparella comes from the same organization that produced this roster and built its hitting program. He may bring a different voice, but he doesn’t represent any kind of philosophical demolition. Kind of just sounds like more of the same.

Still, the timing adds urgency. The trade deadline is right around the corner and the Mariners remain in a crowded room. A coaching change cannot become a substitute for adding offense. Paparella can help hitters prepare. He cannot walk into the batter’s box or add another impact bat to the roster.