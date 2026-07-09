Jerry Dipoto’s Deadline Comment Could Signal a Different Kind of Mariners Trade

Jerry Dipoto didn’t exactly bury the lede. He didn’t name a specific player or team, but when he started talking about buyer-to-buyer trades with the trade deadline approaching, we should probably read between the lines.

This didn’t sound like Dipoto’s traditional word salad. He told MLB Network Radio that this deadline could be different.

“I think there are enough contending teams with real holes or needs to fill that you might actually see more action with contender trading with contender, like, buyer-to-buyer type trades to fill voids,” Dipoto said.

That points to the actual problem facing Seattle, and many other contending teams. The Mariners need help, but they aren’t operating in a clean market. There are too many teams hovering around contention. And that makes the normal trade deadline path a lot harder to navigate.

The Mariners May Need to Get Creative in a Crowded Trade Deadline Market

So maybe the Mariners aren’t just waiting around for a bad team to admit it’s bad. It sounds like they may be preparing to get creative, which is something we should never dismiss when it comes to Dipoto.

Jeff Passan seemed to hear the same. The ESPN insider called Dipoto’s comment interesting and noted how difficult those kinds of trades can be. He’s spot on. Buyer-buyer trades aren’t simple. They’re wildly uncomfortable. And they aren’t the typically clean prospect-for-veteran deals we usually mock up in our heads.

They require two teams trying to win now to admit they have different problems, and then collectively agree to a solution that makes them both happy.

Seattle has needs. The lineup still needs another bat, preferably one that can help against left-handed pitching and lengthen the lineup. The bullpen could use another legitimate high-leverage arm, especially with the club trying to navigate injuries and workload concerns.

But the Mariners also have things other contenders would want. There are teams out there willing to pay for starting pitching and left-handed bats. The Mariners have a surplus of both.

Passan also mentioned the possibility of Felnin Celesten and (Luke) Stevenson being involved in a trade reminiscent of the Eugenio Suarez deal from 2025. Though the current value of those players are on the rise, they’re still obviously lower-level talent with some time left before the clock starts on their major league careers.

A buyer-buyer trade would be uncomfortable because it probably means giving up something real. They could run the risk of improving one area and being short on depth in the other. But that’s the price of entering a more serious deadline conversation.

If Seattle believes this roster is good enough to make a real push, then the deadline has to reflect that. Dipoto’s quote sounds like a front office executive reading a crowded room. The sellers are limited. The buyers all have holes. And the Mariners may have to do something more complicated than usual.