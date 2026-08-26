Mariners Face High-Stakes Test as Bryan Woo Starts Against the Phillies

Bryan Woo takes the mound on Aug. 26 with an extra turn of rest and little room for ambiguity. The Mariners need proof that the right shoulder discomfort he felt in Houston was the precaution they mentioned it to be.

Woo never went on the IL. He felt something unusual during his August 16 start, had his turn pushed against the Cubs and apparently responded well to a high-intensity bullpen session. He told club officials he feels “100 percent confident.”

The Mariners gave Woo some time and the soreness disappeared, or so we believe. The roster has been no stranger to playing through injury and discomfort this season. Which is why Woo’s outing against the Phillies will be the eye test for how his shoulder holds up.

The staff should keep a close eye on his velocity throughout his outing. We have seen this rotation absorb too many health questions to shrug off another warning sign. Until Woo provides one, though, it makes sense to let him pitch.

Bryan Woo’s Home Dominance Gives the Mariners a Clear Advantage

The setting could hardly be better. Woo has a 1.96 ERA in 10 home starts and a 5.96 ERA in 14 road outings this season. It’s been proven that T-Mobile Park helps pitchers, but the dimensions cannot explain a four-run chasm by themselves. Woo has allowed 37 hits and four home runs across 64 1/3 innings in Seattle. On the road, he has surrendered 84 hits and 11 homers in 74 innings.

Now he gets a Phillies lineup that has scored three total runs through the first two games of this series. Woo has a chance to lead them to a sweep.

The broader numbers make a compelling case that Woo is ready for a strong finish. His 9-8 record and 4.10 ERA look rather pedestrian next to his 2025 All-Star season. But his 3.29 FIP and 1.08 WHIP tell a more encouraging story.

Woo has struck out 137 batters while walking only 29 in 138 1/3 innings. He still attacks the zone, misses bats and avoids handing out free traffic. A FIP sitting more than three-quarters of a run below his ERA suggests that the work he controls has been much better than the final scoreboard indicates.

That does not erase the road woes. It just explains why we should not treat the 4.10 ERA as a complete diagnosis.

Wednesday gives Woo a simple assignment. Stay healthy and finish what Logan Gilbert and George Kirby started.