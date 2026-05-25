Mariners Fans’ Frustration Boils Over After Latest Luis Castillo-Bryce Miller Reversal

The Mariners are running the piggyback back. That alone was enough to make part of the fan base rub their temples. But an extra wrinkle came in over the weekend. Luis Castillo is starting Monday’s series opener against The Athletics in Sacramento, with Bryce Miller following behind him.

So, look, the piggyback experiment wasn’t a failure the first time through. We’ve covered that. But there is a legitimate reason to question why the Mariners are reversing it now. Castillo hasn’t exactly proven he deserves the clean starter lane this season, so why not run it back in its original form? Let Miller set the tone, let Castillo follow, and see if the structure holds. Instead, Seattle is choosing the version that feels harder to explain.

That’s where the frustration starts boiling over. You begin to wonder if this team fully understands that they’re 4 games under .500 in a division that was projected to be there for the taking. Right now, it looks like the Mariners are acting like they have unlimited time to experiment.

Dan Wilson said Sunday that Castillo would start this version of the tandem, while Miller would work behind him. The Mariners started Miller and used Castillo in relief during the first attempt against the White Sox, a game that ended in a 2-1 loss and turned what should have been a creative pitching solution into another fan referendum on the team’s game management.

The piggyback idea itself is not outrageous. In some way, the idea can be defended. It doesn’t seem like fans have a problem with the plan, just the way the plan feels.

Mariners fans are already irritated by lineup choices, bullpen management, offensive no-shows and a season that refuses to stabilize, this is just another example of the Mariners trying to outthink a situation that doesn’t need this much theater.

Mariners Choosing Luis Castillo Over Bryce Miller First Invites the Obvious Backlash

Imagine the fan reaction when they saw that Castillo was getting the ball before Miller. Ryan Divish said it best below.

I will now turn off my mentions for 24 hours. https://t.co/h6mOLuQ8pr — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) May 24, 2026

Despite not knowing who Bryce "Miler" is, swapping the order doesn’t guarantee a disaster. Maybe Castillo looks sharper in a traditional starter routine with Miller’s stuff playing up behind him. Maybe the whole thing works, and the Mariners squeeze another eight innings out of the pair. It’s possible, but it misses the point.

Fans are tired of needing the explanation. They’re tired of watching the Mariners make a defensible baseball decision and still somehow turn it into a PR problem.

The word Wilson used, according to MLB.com, was “equitable.” He said the Mariners went one way last time and would switch it around this time because that was the best and most equitable way to do it. That might be true inside the clubhouse.

Outside of it, though, equitable may not be the word fans wanted to hear.

The Mariners are trying to manage people, roles and innings. Fans are looking at the standings and the recent blown opportunities. Two very different conversations.

Seattle can justify giving Castillo the first crack Monday. He’s a vet. And we can’t deny that he’s earned more rope than most pitchers. There’s also a practical argument that if the Mariners want to know whether this setup can work, they need to see both versions of it.

But patience is not unlimited. People are not going to care how equitable it was. They are going to see it as the Mariners, once again, making the harder version of a baseball game look even harder.