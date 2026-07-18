Randy Arozarena Trade Idea Exposes How Badly Mariners Have Wasted Their AL West Opportunity

The Mariners have spent most of this season hanging around. Whether that’s with the AL West lead or just behind first place, they haven’t played well enough to look like a serious contender. They also haven’t fallen far enough behind to justify surrendering. If anything, they’ve occupied the familiar, frustrating middle ground we’ve grown accustomed to witnessing from the franchise in recent seasons.

Now we’ve reached the point where trading Randy Arozarena can be discussed as a legitimate possibility. That should embarrass the Mariners more than the trade idea itself.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan recently entertained the possibility of Seattle moving Arozarena during an appearance on Seattle Sports, although he made it clear how difficult that decision would be for a team still trying to win.

“I think you’re absolutely open to that possibility. I just don’t know what that looks like,” Passan said on Seattle Sports. “And if we remember in the Nomar deal, they got back Orlando Cabrera, who was a clearly lesser player than Nomar Garciaparra. I don’t remember what the Red Sox’s record was when that trade was made, but I feel like in order to get rid of the guy who has been your best player, you at least need to be in some slight position of strength to suggest that we’re going to ship off someone who’s better than anyone else we have right now and get someone back that’s probably not as good. … That’s a big leap to make.”

He’s right. It would be an enormous leap, especially when we consider where the Mariners stood entering the 2026 season. Nobody expected Arozarena to become their best offensive player. That isn’t meant as an insult to him. Keep in mind, the Mariners had a catcher in Cal Raleigh hit 60 home runs and finish runner-up in the MVP race last season. They also have a five-tool center fielder in Julio Rodríguez. Picking Randy Arozarena to become the most dangerous hitter in this lineup would have been a heck of a preseason bet.

Still, the fact that the idea doesn’t sound completely ridiculous tells us everything we need to know about how badly this season has gone.

Randy Arozarena Trade Talk Is an Indictment of the Mariners

The AL West has practically begged the Mariners to take control.

Texas has dealt with its own inconsistency. Houston has spent much of the season trying to dig out of an early hole. The Athletics have been battered by injuries, poor pitching and a second-half outlook that keeps getting uglier. And then there’s the Angels, you know?

Nobody has grabbed the division and run away with it. It was a massive opportunity for the Mariners, who are now coming out of the All-Star break hovering around .500.

Every time they stumble, someone else in the division seems willing to stumble with them. The Mariners remain close, so we’re supposed to believe they’re fine when they clearly aren’t.

Passan also acknowledged the other side of the Arozarena experience. The production comes with moments that can make everyone watching wonder what exactly just happened.

“When you see him running, and I use that term in air quotes, and then pulling up feet in front of a ball that he absolutely should have caught in left field, I think that has an enormous effect on everybody else,” Passan said. “Not just on the pitcher who’s like, dude, I worked hard for that out. … Psychologically, it’s a real problem. But because he has been so effective this year, it’s almost like, well, that’s our Randy and you take the good, you take the bad.”

That is a fair criticism. Arozarena has had defensive lapses and baserunning decisions that can drive a team crazy. We recently touched on how Arozarena’s fluctuating effort can make him resemble the Sentry, a character from the Marvel Universe. Passan essentially raised the same kind of concern.

But trading him because of those moments would still be missing the larger point.

The Mariners didn’t reach this position because Arozarena occasionally frustrates them. They reached it because the roster has asked too few hitters to carry too much of the offensive burden. When one of those hitters makes a mistake or falls into a slump, the entire lineup looks helpless.

That is a roster-construction problem. Moving Arozarena wouldn’t solve it unless Seattle received an established, major-league-ready hitter who addressed another need immediately.

A national insider can reasonably discuss trading the Mariners’ best hitter because Seattle has turned a wide-open AL West into another exhausting debate about whether this roster is worth investing in.

And if Seattle reaches the deadline wondering whether it should trade Arozarena instead of figuring out how to build around him, that will be one more reminder of how thoroughly the Mariners wasted an opportunity that was sitting right in front of them.