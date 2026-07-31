This Mariners-Cubs Trade Could Fix Seattle’s Offense Without Gutting the Farm

The Mariners have made it to the point where they’ve stopped admiring their pitching depth and are ready to cash in. The name with the highest value they’re reportedly willing to discuss is Emerson Hancock as they search for a right-handed hitter before the August 3 trade deadline. The Chicago Cubs are in dire need of starting pitching and Seiya Suzuki is approaching free agency. We don’t need a corkboard to connect these dots.

Send Hancock to Chicago. Bring Suzuki to Seattle. Both teams can go try to win something.

Hancock has earned his breakout season. Through 19 starts, the right-hander owns a 6-5 record, a 3.36 ERA and a 1.04 WHIP across 110 1/3 innings. His value has never been higher. And that’s exactly why the Mariners should trade him.

We have a habit of treating every young, controllable player as if moving him represents an organizational failure. It definitely doesn’t in this situation. Developing talent is only half the job. The other half is knowing when to turn that talent into something the major-league roster needs more. Seattle needs Suzuki more than it needs another starting pitcher.

The Mariners Have Enough Pitching to Trade Emerson Hancock

Hancock is not being pushed out. He’s available because Seattle has spent years assembling more starting pitching than one rotation can hold.

The Mariners can move Hancock and still build a rotation around Logan Gilbert, George Kirby, Bryan Woo, Bryce Miller and whichever veteran remains after the deadline. Kade Anderson is also coming quickly. So what exactly are we saving Hancock for?

October rotations shrink. Teams need four starters, a rested bullpen and enough offense. Hancock could provide the Cubs with valuable innings for years. Suzuki could provide Seattle with valuable plate appearances in every meaningful game remaining this season. For the 2026 Mariners, the second contribution matters more.

Seiya Suzuki Is the Bat Seattle Has Been Missing

Suzuki is an established middle-of-the-order hitter. The 31-year-old is batting .272 with 18 home runs, 60 RBI and an .839 OPS this season. More importantly for Seattle, he brings right-handed power to a lineup that has been far too vulnerable against left-handed pitching.

Ideally, the Mariners would acquire a productive right-handed hitter with multiple years of club control. That’s probably their preference. Those players rarely become available, and when they do, the price tends to begin with the prospects Seattle may have no interest in trading.

Suzuki’s expiring contract is not a fatal flaw. If anything, it can be part of the appeal. He can finish the season in Seattle, help the Mariners make their run and then enter free agency alongside Arozarena. That would clear two outfield jobs at precisely the moment Seattle’s next wave should be ready to claim them.

Lazaro Montes and Michael Arroyo were both promoted to Triple-A Tacoma in July. They’re no longer distant names buried on a prospect ranking. They’re one level away from the majors and it’s time to plan for their graduation.

If the Mariners don’t make a spot for Arroyo before the end of the 2026 season, let him and Montes arrive in spring training with real opportunities to break camp with the Mariners in 2027. Let Anderson claim Hancock’s place in the rotation. And let the farm system become the major-league roster it was built to produce.

The M’s don't need to block those players with another three or four-year veteran contract. Suzuki can serve as the bridge between the roster the Mariners have now and the younger one waiting for next season. It would be the right way to create a clean transition into the future.

Chicago wouldn’t be giving Suzuki away. The Cubs would be converting the final months of his contract into a controllable starting pitcher who can help them immediately.

Their rotation has been hammered by injuries, and Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer has already made the organization’s position clear that they still need pitching.

Hancock offers what they lack. He’s healthy, affordable, established in the majors and under team control through the 2030 season. He can enter their rotation now and remain there long after Suzuki’s contract would have expired.

The Mariners should ask for more. If they can get Suzuki and a secondary prospect, salary relief or another useful piece, they should push for it.

But we shouldn’t let the pursuit of a perfectly balanced trade become an excuse to miss the right player.

Suzuki owns a full no-trade clause, so none of this happens without his approval. If he’s willing to waive it, the Mariners should say yes.

The Mariners developed Emerson Hancock so he could become valuable. Now they should use that value to bring Seiya Suzuki to Seattle.