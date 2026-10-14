Mariners Manager Candidate Joe Espada Won’t Return to Astros Amid Staff Overhaul

It shouldn’t be too much of a surprise but Joe Espada is officially available. That makes his upcoming conversation with the Mariners more important, and maybe even more complicated. The Astros announced that they will not renew Espada’s expiring contract after three seasons as manager.

They also tore through much of the coaching staff around him. Bench coach Omar López will leave that role, while catching coach Tim Cossins, gameplan coordinator Tommy Kawamura, third-base coach Tony Perezchica, assistant hitting coach Anthony Iapoce and assistant pitching coach Ethan Katz will all be replaced.

They kept pitching coach Josh Miller, hitting coach Victor Rodriguez, first-base coach Dave Clark and field coordinator Jason Bell.

That split should own its own part of Espada’s interview with Seattle.

Joe Espada’s Astros Exit Comes With More Questions Than Answers

The Mariners need to determine which parts of Houston’s operation Espada built, compare that with which parts he inherited and what he would do differently with another chance.

We know what Houston accomplished during Espada’s three seasons. And we also know how it ended. The Astros staggered to an 81-81 record in 2026, won a historically weak division and were swept by the Chicago White Sox in the Wild Card round. Their 81 victories were the fewest ever for a team that reached the MLB postseason.

That season cannot be pinned entirely on Espada. The Astros were a trainwreck. Their roster was declining, its depth had thinned and general manager Dana Brown was dismissed in August. Still, when a team moves on from its manager and replaces six coaches or coaching roles, there’s an obvious reason to investigate the entire operation.

The Mariners should almost immediately inquire about the staff he’d want to build. Who would be his bench coach? Who handles game planning? And which coaches would he trust with Cal Raleigh, Julio Rodríguez and the rest of the roster that badly underperformed in 2026.

Believe it or not, that may be more important than asking him to recall everything that went wrong in Houston. The Mariners have openings of their own after dismissing Dan Wilson and parting ways with four members of the coaching staff. That gives Seattle an opportunity to rebuild the dugout with coherence and synergy. The next manager should have a meaningful voice in that process.

We’ve already watched what happens when the manager is dropped into a structure largely designed for him. Wilson inherited most of Seattle’s staff when he replaced Scott Servais in August 2024. The Mariners later made changes around him, but the entire arrangement always felt assembled in stages. That’s something the Mariners are determined to avoid repeating in this process.

Espada may have a strong plan. Six seasons as Houston’s bench coach and three more as its manager gave him a close view of one of baseball’s most successful organizations. It also placed him inside that organization as it began to fall off the rails. Both parts of that history are important.

The Mariners shouldn’t hire the Astros logo, philosophy, two division titles or the comforting label of “experienced manager.” But if Espada turns out to be the right guy who also brings in the right voices and challenges the front office in the right way, then so be it. Otherwise, Seattle would be interviewing a manager while keeping the most important parts of the job out of his hands.