Expected MLB Lockout Gives Mariners Manager Search an Uncomfortable Deadline

The Mariners already had enough reasons to move decisively in their search for a new manager. Cal Raleigh and Josh Naylor have been added to the list of reasons after both players underwent surgery shortly after Seattle’s disappointing 2026 season ended. Raleigh required a cleanup procedure on his left shoulder, while Naylor needed a TFCC repair on his right wrist. The Mariners expect both to be fully recovered before spring training.

It’s reassuring, but it also comes with its own questions. Major League Baseball’s collective bargaining agreement expires Dec. 1, and the industry is widely expected to enter another lockout. Once that happens, teams would be prohibited from communicating with players on their 40-man rosters. The Mariners could spend much of the winter unable to check in directly with two of the hitters they need to rebound in 2027. That gives Seattle’s manager search a functional deadline

The Mariners Need to Use the Time They Still Have

The next manager isn’t in charge of either player's rehabilitation program. The Mariners obviously have trained professionals for that. The manager still needs to build relationships with both players and begin outlining how they will be used when they return. That might be pretty difficult if the M’s manager search is still happening in December.

Jon Morosi explained on Seattle Sports that rehabbing players sometimes posted workout videos publicly during the previous lockout because teams could view information available to everyone. It’s a workaround for what is an awkward situation.

But it’s not comfortable to learn about Raleigh and Naylor’s progress through social media. The Mariners need to use the communication window they still have. Hire the manager, make the introductions and establish expectations.

Seattle’s Next Manager Could Face a Compressed Evaluation

Raleigh and Naylor are central to what the Mariners hope to accomplish in 2027. If both players struggle like they did in 2026, the offense may be a shell of itself again.

Their surgeries provide important context. Raleigh battled an oblique injury before undergoing the shoulder procedure. Naylor visibly dealt with wrist discomfort during a season in which his power largely disappeared. Health clearly plays a role in the explanation for what went wrong.

The Mariners Don’t Need Another Disorganized Spring

Seattle moved on from Dan Wilson after a season that fell far short of expectations. Jerry Dipoto has indicated that prior major-league managerial experience is preferred in the search for Wilson’s replacement.

That manager will walk into a crowded rehabilitation room.

Colt Emerson also underwent surgery on his left wrist after an uneven rookie season, and the Mariners acknowledged that he would be unable to swing for most — if not all — of the winter.

Emerson makes the calendar even less forgiving. He’s a 21-year-old infielder Seattle signed to a $95 million extension before his major-league debut. The Mariners need their next manager to help rebuild his confidence, determine if shortstop is still where he fits defensively and avoid allowing one difficult, injury-marred season to define his development. That job requires more than meeting him for the first time during a rushed spring camp.

The next manager must absorb a new clubhouse, assemble a staff and prepare plans for three important hitters returning from surgery. A lockout could squeeze months of preparation into a few frantic weeks. Waiting too long on the hire would add another complication created entirely by the organization.

Seattle cannot control the labor negotiations. But it can control whether the next manager enters a potential shutdown with a head start.