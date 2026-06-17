Mariners May Have Tipped Their Hand on Kade Anderson’s 2026 MLB Timeline

So much for patience. And here we thought the Mariners were planning on not disrupting the growth of their top pitching prospects. But it looks like they may have some plans to do that before the end of the season.

According to Adam Jude of The Seattle Times, the Mariners aren’t just looking at how to navigate their six-man rotation. They are looking further than that.

“Mariners are reassessing their 6-man rotation and are expected to announce details later today. Per source, Kade Anderson and Ryan Sloan are not part of the team’s immediate plans. Expectation remains for both prospects to figure into the M’s mix in some capacity by late summer,” Jude reported.

So, they are at least leaving the door open for two of their best pitching prospects to make an impact on this season. With Anderson, that’s actually understandable. But both? Curious of how that’s going to work.

Kade Anderson and Ryan Sloan Suddenly Look Like More Than 2027 Mariners Stories

Anderson has made Double-A look like a place he’s just passing through. He’s been dominant carrying a 6-0 record, a 1.13 ERA, 82 strikeouts and a ridiculous 11.71 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

Sloan’s development continues to move in the right direction, though putting it side-by-side to Anderson’s isn’t exactly fair. Still, a 4.44 ERA with 58 strikeouts over 46 2/3 innings isn’t terrible. And the Mariners aren’t rushing either one of them. It just sounds like, at the rate they are developing, they have real expectations that they’ll be ready come late summer.

Seattle still doesn’t need to force it. But late summer in a controlled role could work. The Mariners have already shown they are willing to get creative with their pitching infrastructure. They’ve bounced between the six-man rotation and the piggyback idea. They’ve had to navigate injuries, workload questions and uneven performances from their established arms. So if the club is reassessing the rotation while also keeping Anderson and Sloan in the late-summer conversation, it is pretty easy to connect the dots.

The Mariners bullpen has been in shambles all season, and one thing they could do is borrow a page from the Milwaukee Brewers. The Brewers have done an incredible job in recent seasons building around bridge relievers. It doesn’t work for everyone. Just ask Aaron Civale, who wanted a trade because he didn’t want to be used that way.

But it has worked wonders for Aaron Ashby, Chad Patrick, DL Hall and others. Milwaukee has multiple pitchers who can bridge the game from the starter to the back end of the bullpen. Oh, and by the way, they’re 43-26, sitting in a great spot in the NL Central, and own the fourth-best ERA in baseball at 3.45.

The other possibility is far more risky. Maybe the Mariners are preparing to shop from their current rotation. It’s no secret that they would listen on Luis Castillo, and that’s assuming they aren’t the ones initiating the conversation. Could it be a bigger name, like Logan Gilbert? That feels doubtful. But the larger point stands. The Mariners have riches of pitching, and it would be foolish not to at least listen at the trade deadline, especially if they are already factoring Anderson and Sloan into the 2026 picture.

Otherwise, the fit is just strange. Seattle carrying eight starting pitchers in any normal setup, no matter how creative the staff wants to get is kind of weird. Someone would have to move to the bullpen. And if Anderson and Sloan are truly part of the late-summer conversation, then the Mariners may be telling us their rotation surplus may not just be depth. It’s trade currency.