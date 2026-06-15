Predicting When the Mariners’ Top Prospects Will Make Their MLB Debuts

The Mariners have a really good problem. Their farm system is loaded enough that the next few seasons are going to be about figuring out how and when the next wave arrives.

Obviously, not every top prospect can arrive at once. Still, the Mariners can’t sit on them forever and pretend patience is the answer. But they also cannot rush the next wave just because the big-league roster has an immediate need.

So let’s put real timelines on this thing.

When Will the Mariners’ Top Prospects Debut? Here’s the Best Guess

Kade Anderson - March 2027

Kade Anderson might be the easiest name to get impatient about. He’s something ridiculous in Double-A Arkansas, going 6-0 with a 1.13 ERA and checking every box development could want. The stuff plays well. He’s not blowing his opponents away with velo, but rather keeping them off balance with a polished pitch mix and command.

And the Mariners still shouldn’t force it this season. Anderson doesn’t look far away. So this is not his fault. Seattle’s rotation situation is already complicated enough without turning one of the organization’s best pitching prospects into a midseason call-up just because he’s earned it.

There will be fans screaming for Anderson this summer. But giving him a few cameo innings or putting him into the bullpen doesn’t make much sense right now. Maybe if they need some bridge innings in the postseason a late August call-up could work. Until then, holding off til 2027 is the smarter play.

That’s when the Mariners can finally start rearranging the furniture. Luis Castillo feels like the obvious veteran arm who would be moved if Seattle wants to clear salary and open a spot. Logan Gilbert’s long-term future will matter too, especially if extension talks don’t go anywhere. And if Emerson Hancock’s value stays high, the front office will have to at least consider what that could bring back.

That’s how Anderson gets a real runway as a legitimate member of the 2027 Opening Day rotation.

Prediction: Anderson breaks camp with the Mariners in March 2027.

Ryan Sloan - March 2028

This is the more complicated projection. There are plenty of people who believe Ryan Sloan has an even higher ceiling than Anderson, and that’s not hard to understand. He has a nasty fastball, and if the changeup continues to grow into the kind of secondary weapon many suspect, we can start tossing around King Felix-level dreams. Okay, that is a massive comparison. But seriously, Sloan’s ceiling might be that loud.

But he definitely has some cleanup work to do. The Mariners can afford to be patient here because they already have Anderson closer to the big-league rotation, and because the organization has to sort out what the rotation even looks like after the next round of offseason decisions.

By 2027, the Mariners should have already made room for Anderson. After that, the next question becomes how much more movement is coming. Does Seattle trade another starter? Does someone get hurt?

That last part is possible. A late-2027 debut is not out of the question if everything clicks and the Mariners need an arm. But the cleaner bet is 2028. That gives Sloan another full year to sharpen the command, stack innings and arrive as more than just the next exciting prospect.

Prediction: Sloan makes his MLB debut in March 2028, with a chance to push that up if the rotation opens earlier.

Lazaro Montes - March 2027

Holy smokes, into the Montes era we go. Lazaro Montes has the kind of power that changes timelines. Already sitting on 19 home runs and 52 RBI in Double-A while slashing .248/.353/.560, we’re no longer talking about a prospect who is only fascinating. Montes is kicking the door hard enough that the Mariners have to start making plans around him.

Could Montes get a September look in 2026? Absolutely. There’s nothing wrong with getting an early read on how his power translates to major league pitching. But that would only be if the Mariners are sitting comfortably on top of the AL West.

Crushed. Lazaro Montes 3-run HR for his 19th HR. Locked in. pic.twitter.com/c5lRkdXpti — Mariners Minors (@MiLBMariners) June 11, 2026

The better bet is a full 2027 arrival. That timeline fits the roster perfectly. Randy Arozarena is headed toward free agency. The Mariners will probably opt-out of Víctor Robles’ contract. Rob Refsnyder will not be part of the roster next season. Who knows if he’ll even finish this current one in a Mariners uniform.

The outfield will look very different by next spring, and Montes should be tearing the cover off the ball in Triple-A Tacoma before the end of 2026.

If Montes shows up and looks ready in Spring Training, there’s no reason to play the service-time game or pretend the outfield needs another stopgap blocking him.

Prediction: Montes earns a spot in March 2027 and begins the next era of Mariners power.

Michael Arroyo - June 2027

Michael Arroyo is one of the more interesting names here because his path is not as clean as Montes’. And that might actually help him.

Arroyo’s versatility gives the Mariners options. He can play middle infield and he can handle the corner outfield spots. He gives the M’s the kind of roster flexibility they value, and that will play a role when injuries inevitably start messing with whatever plan the front office has going into the season.

Still, the most likely outcome is that Arroyo starts 2027 in Triple-A.

Even if the Mariners have outfield openings, they can probably open the season with some mix of Julio Rodríguez, Lazaro Montes, Dominic Canzone and Luke Raley, plus the usual cheap veteran flier they always seem to find. That doesn’t mean Arroyo will be blocked for long. It just means he may need a couple more months to force the issue.

Arroyo has had a solid season in Double-A Arkansas, slashing .269/.345/.409 with seven home runs, 30 RBI and 10 stolen bases. If he gets to Triple-A and keeps hitting, his defensive flexibility becomes the tiebreaker.

The Mariners always need players who can move around. They always need insurance. And by June 2027, someone on the big-league roster will almost certainly be hurt, underperforming or both. That’s when Arroyo gets his shot.

Prediction: Arroyo debuts in June 2027 as a versatile bat who can help in the infield or outfield.

Felnin Celesten - July 2028

Felnin Celesten’s talent is obvious, but the path is very crowded. That’s the reality of having a deep farm system. Eventually, the Mariners are going to have more prospects than obvious places to play them. Celesten could absolutely become part of the next core. And at the same time, he could also become the prospect another team demands in a major trade before he ever gets to Seattle.

Felnin Celesten had a 2-run HR in the first & follows it by roping a run scoring single to RF. E-9 allows another run. pic.twitter.com/oiVnvsM34f — Mariners Minors (@MiLBMariners) June 14, 2026

That is not what fans want to hear, but it’s the honest version. If Celesten is still in the system by 2028, he should be banging on the door. The switch-hitting upside and athleticism is undeniable. But making room will require decisions.

Maybe Celesten becomes the shortstop and Colt Emerson slides back to third base. Or maybe Emerson sticks at short and Celesten moves elsewhere.

Either way, Celesten’s timeline feels more like a 2028 conversation than a 2027 one. He still has development ahead of him, and Seattle has enough infield depth to avoid forcing the issue.

Prediction: Celesten makes his debut in July 2028, assuming the Mariners don’t use him as trade currency first.

The Mariners’ Next Wave Is Coming, but the Timing Matters

This is where the Mariners have to be smarter than impatient.

Anderson and Montes look like the first two real arrivals from this group. Arroyo follows because versatility travels. Sloan gets a longer runway because young pitching development should take priority. And Celesten is the wild card.

Either way, the Mariners’ next core is not some distant idea anymore. It is getting close enough to start circling dates.