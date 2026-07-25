Mariners’ Kade Anderson Immediately Validates No. 1 MLB Prospect Ranking With Perfect Outing

Well, it really didn’t take long for Kade Anderson to make a huge impact and climb the prospect rankings. On Thursday, The Athletic’s Keith Law placed the Mariners left-hander at the top of his updated MLB prospect rankings. Then on Friday, Anderson walked back onto a Double-A mound and retired every hitter he faced.

Five innings, facing the minimum, 15 up, 15 down. He struck out seven in his first regular-season start since July 3. He generated 11 swings and misses and threw 43 of his 56 pitches for strikes, giving him a strike rate just under 77 percent. The Travelers nearly threw a combined no-hitter, however they lost the bid with two outs in the bottom of the ninth.

Just one day after being named baseball’s No. 1 prospect by one of the sport’s prominent evaluators, he pitched like the ranking belonged to him.

Kade Anderson was DEALING tonight 👀



MLB's top pitching prospect had 7 Ks over 5 perfect innings! https://t.co/AySeLxHjuB pic.twitter.com/yXTBLhbOHx — MLB (@MLB) July 25, 2026

Mariners Face an Increasingly Obvious Kade Anderson Decision

Through the first 15 starts of his professional career, Anderson owns a 1.27 ERA across 77 2/3 innings, and he’s allowed 40 hits, walked 10 and struck out 115. There’s no other way to say it, the numbers are just absurd.

Anderson has averaged a 13.3 K/9 only 1.16 BB/9, His strikeout-to-walk ratio is 11.5-to-1, and his WHIP sits at approximately 0.64.

One rough outing accounts for five of the 11 earned runs Anderson has surrendered all season. Remove that start, and his ERA across the other 14 drops to roughly 0.73.

The most impressive part of this run isn’t simply the strikeout total. Plenty of talented young pitching prospects can miss bats in the minors. Most come with messy command, inefficient outings and high pitch counts.

Anderson has paired his dominance with efficiency. He’s not blowing you away with velo. His fastball generally sits between 92-94 mph. The pitch plays above its velocity because of its carry, and Anderson complements it with a slider, curveball and changeup he can use throughout the count.

He’s offering something different as a potential frontline starter. He isn’t merely another dude to place behind Logan Gilbert, George Kirby, Bryan Woo and Bryce Miller. He has the ability to become an arm listed alongside them. Maybe even above some of them.

Credit to Seattle’s pitching development. They have repeatedly found, refined and elevated starting pitching, but Anderson could become its greatest success yet. He arrived with an elite résumé as the third overall pick in the 2025 MLB draft, and the Mariners have helped turn that pedigree into immediate professional dominance.

Anderson has stopped giving Seattle developmental questions to answer at Double-A. The remaining questions are about workload, opportunity and how quickly the organization wants him contributing in the majors.

They may find a way to get him to Seattle this season. A bullpen role would protect his innings while giving the Mariners another weapon for the stretch run. It would also allow Anderson to experience major-league hitters without asking him to immediately carry a full starter’s workload. If Seattle reaches October, his combination of strikes, deception and swing-and-miss stuff could become extremely useful in short bursts.

The Mariners probably aren’t going to treat Anderson as prospect capital to solve another roster problem. He’s the reason they’re considering moving from their established pitching depth. Anderson and fellow top prospect Ryan Sloan represent the next rotation.