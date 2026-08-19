Mariners News & Notes: Julio Rodríguez Gaffe, Noelvi Marte Demotion, Edwin Díaz Back on IL

The Mariners didn’t simply lose in Milwaukee. They lost the plot entirely. A 22-0 beatdown that ended with two position players on the mound and Julio Rodríguez losing track of the outs. It gave us a miserable snapshot of a team that looked ready to leave long before the game was finished.

Elsewhere, two familiar names are having problems of their own. Noelvi Marte is back in Triple-A, while Edwin Díaz has returned to the IL.

Julio Rodríguez Loses Track of the Outs

In baseball, every team endures ugly losses. Then there’s whatever the Mariners dumped in American Family Field on Aug. 18. The Mariners’ 22-0 loss to the Brewers was already buried beyond recognition when Rodríguez supplied another lasting image of the disaster.

With the Brewers leading 19-0 in the eighth inning, Christian Yelich lifted a fly ball to center field. Rodríguez made the catch and casually tossed the ball into the stands, believing he had recorded the third out. But it was only the second.

Julio Rodriguez forgot how many outs there were and gifted the Brewers their 21st run of the night pic.twitter.com/GiCBX6ABxu — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 19, 2026

Even Yelich cringed when he saw it. Andrew Vaughn tagged and scored from third, which was going to happen anyway. Rodríguez’s throwing error allowed Jonathan Ornelas to come all the way home from second, pushing Milwaukee’s lead to 21-0. The Brewers eventually added another run because apparently 21 wasn’t enough.

Of course the mistake wasn’t something that cost them the game. Seattle was already sitting beneath the rubble. It still deserves to be called an embarrassing mental error from the face of the franchise.

No matter what’s going on, you need to know the score and the situation. Those are Little League responsibilities, and a 19-run deficit doesn’t erase them.

Rodríguez is one of Seattle’s hardest-working players. He also deserves the full blast for this one. The Mariners looked mentally finished, and their biggest star literally threw the baseball away before the inning was over.

Noelvi Marte Is Back in Triple-A

The former top Mariners prospect and centerpiece of Seattle’s 2022 trade for Luis Castillo was optioned to Triple-A Louisville by Cincinnati on Tuesday. It’s his second demotion of the season.

Marte slashed .189/.229/.321 with a 550 OPS and six home runs across 63 games. His August was particularly grim: four hits in 30 at-bats, no extra-base hits and 10 strikeouts. His defense in right field was also pretty bad, costing him playing time.

Reds manager Terry Francona asked Marte how things were going. Marte’s answer was refreshingly accurate: “Not very well.”

Marte is still only 24, so his story has plenty of pages left.

Edwin Díaz Heads Back to the Injured List

Another former Mariner is having a miserable season.

The Dodgers are placing Edwin Díaz on the IL with inflammation on the right side of his neck. He will return to LA for an examination, and manager Dave Roberts does not expect the injury to end his season.

Díaz already missed three months after undergoing surgery in April to remove loose bodies from his pitching elbow. He returned on July 29, but the results have been rough. He holds a 11.85 ERA over 13 2/3 innings and 16 appearances.

His final outing before this IL stint captured the entire story. Los Angeles beat Colorado 11-5, yet Díaz still surrendered three runs on four hits in the ninth inning.