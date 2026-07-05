Brendan Donovan’s Latest Mariners Workouts Hint at His Post-All-Star Break Role

Brendan Donovan has not returned to the Mariners yet, but we’re already getting hints about what his role will be when he does. Donovan’s workload has been specific enough to read between the lines. Per Adam Jude, he’s been getting work at second base, left field, third base and right field.

None of this should come as much of a surprise. But it’s also a nice note that he’s been working through drills with Mariners legend Ichiro during the process. Donovan isn’t just staying busy while rehabbing his lingering left groin injury. His intense outfield work gives us a glimpse at how exactly he’ll be used when he returns.

The temptation with a player like Donovan is always to ask where he fits. But that’s the wrong question. The goal is to ensure he fits everywhere for Seattle.

Before landing on the IL, Donovan was hitting .274 with three home runs and eight RBI. There’s no doubt the professional plate appearances will be needed when he’s back. But if he can join the rotation of outfielders, he’ll help give Seattle some serious depth.

Brendan Donovan’s Defensive Work Tells Us the Mariners Still See Him Everywhere

Every Mariners outfielder has been hit by the injury bug at some point this season. Julio Rodríguez is currently on the concussion IL. Rob Refsnyder is out with knee inflammation. Luke Raley and Dominic Canzone just returned from their own nagging issues. Randy Arozarena has also been dealing with a lingering hamstring issue that has followed him through much of the season.

When looking at Donovan’s recent workouts, the Mariners aren’t lining him up at four different spots by accident. They’re doing it because the roster has changed while he’s been out, and his utility background gives Seattle a better way to protect a banged-up outfield while keeping his bat involved.

While Donovan has been out, Colt Emerson has become a mainstay in the infield. J.P. Crawford has shifted into the third base conversation. And Cole Young has held down the keystone. With all three getting regular infield work, and all three also being lefty bats, his workouts are a clear tell.

Donovan returning to stay strictly in the infield simply won’t work if the M’s are at full health. Instead, the Mariners are stretching him across the exact positions where their roster needs breathing room.

It also works because Donovan’s bat gives Seattle a hitter who doesn’t require a long explanation. He can hit both lefties and righties, set the table at the top of the order, and is an easy pencil-in on the lineup card without platoon complaints. He just makes the lineup easier to build.

So, in other words, expect the version of Donovan the Mariners thought they were getting when they added him.