Mariners News & Notes: Andy Ibáñez Signs, Marco Gonzales DFA’d, Carlos Santana Hits Free Agency

The Mariners added another veteran to the organization, with utilityman Andy Ibáñez arriving on a low-risk deal. It’s not a headliner, but it’s an interesting move nonetheless. Ibáñez has spent time with two of the Mariners’ division rivals in the Rangers and the Athletics.

Meanwhile, two former Mariners are back in the news. Marco Gonzales and Carlos Santana both face uncertain futures. Those are well-known names well around here, even if their next chapters will likely unfold somewhere else.

Mariners Sign Andy Ibáñez to Add Veteran Infield Depth

The 33-year-old utilityman signed to a minor-league deal. Ibáñez hit .269 with four home runs and 18 RBIs across 31 games for Triple-A Syracuse before the Mets released him.

He can move around the infield, has substantial major-league experience and gives Seattle another right-handed option. Signing the vet naturally leads to questions surrounding both J.P. Crawford and Colt Emerson’s injuries. Ibáñez is probably insurance in case Brock Rodden or Leo Rivas goes down.

The deeper a season gets, the more likely an organization is to reach for its 30th man and ask him to provide decent at-bats. Ibáñez is probably that guy.

Former Mariners Left-Hander Marco Gonzales DFA'd by Rangers

Former Mariners lefty Marco Gonzales has been DFA’d by the Rangers after three appearances. He posted a 1.35 ERA over 6 2/3 innings with three strikeouts, four walks and a save.

Gonzales was never an overpowering arm. He changed speeds, lived around the edges and kept finding ways to navigate lineups. He posted an 8.16 ERA across 17 Triple-A appearances this season before Texas removed him from its roster.

Former Mariners First Baseman Carlos Santana Becomes a Free Agent

Carlos Santana received his release from the Atlanta Braves and became a free agent. The 40-year-old still wants to play after slashing .292/.385/.382 with two home runs and 18 RBIs for Triple-A Gwinnett.

He’s played a total of 44 games this season in the minors for both the Braves and the Diamondbacks. The bat appears to still be working fine even though he’s not swinging for a ton of pop these days.

Mariners fans will always have 2022. Santana batted only .192, but he launched 15 home runs and supplied some big swings during the club’s march back to October. He gave stubborn at-bats, but many in the clubhouse sang praises of his leadership. Some want a reunion here, but the memories should stay warm while the Mariners continue to move forward.

TL;DR: Ibáñez offers practical depth, Gonzales deserves our respect and Santana deserves a salute. Baseball remains ruthless about everything.