Reds’ Latest Discouraging Development Makes Mariners Look Like Clear Luis Castillo Trade Winners

We knew this trade would be judged over years. And nearly four years after Seattle sent a prospect-heavy package to Cincinnati for Luis Castillo, the conversation keeps swinging in the Mariners’ favor. Castillo has not only been a fixture in Seattle’s rotation, he signed a five-year extension that runs through 2027 after the trade.

The names going back to Cincinnati gave this thing its drama from the start. Noelvi Marte and Edwin Arroyo were the headliners, with Levi Stoudt and Andrew Moore rounding out the return. Arroyo still looks like a legitimate piece. He is only 22, he’s in Triple-A Louisville, and he’s at least giving the Reds something stable to point to while they wait. But let’s be honest, that is not the part of this trade making noise right now. The uncomfortable part for Cincinnati is that Marte was supposed to be one of the jewels of the whole thing, and instead he just got optioned to Triple-A Louisville after another ugly start.

Noelvi Marte development reveals why Mariners keep winning Luis Castillo trade

Marte opened this season hitting .138 with no extra-base hits and 10 strikeouts in 11 games before Cincinnati sent him down, with reports indicating Rece Hinds is expected to take his roster spot. Terry Francona pointed to Marte’s plate discipline issues and his tendency to chase bad pitches. It’s clear that this is a player still trying to prove he can hold onto a role while Castillo keeps doing exactly what Seattle traded for.

We also can’t allow the suspension to not be part of the conversation, even if nobody in Seattle needs a long rehash of it. Marte missed half of 2024 after receiving an 80-game suspension for testing positive for Boldenone under MLB’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. It was a major interruption in what was supposed to be a clean runway toward becoming a cornerstone player in Cincinnati. That doesn’t automatically define everything that has happened since, but we also can’t act like it’s irrelevant to the bigger picture. It was a real disruption, and since then the Reds still haven’t gotten the version of Marte they were hoping this trade would eventually deliver.

All hope isn’t lost for Cincinnati. Marte is still young, still has options remaining, and still has time to get himself back on track. This is not an obituary on his talent. But that’s also kind of the point from Seattle’s perspective. The Mariners already cashed in the certainty. They already turned those prospects into an established frontline starter who helped end the playoff drought, stabilized the rotation, and was important enough to lock up long term. Meanwhile, one of the key prospects the Reds needed to become a star just got sent back down because he couldn’t force the issue at the big league level.

This is why Marte getting sent down matters for the Mariners. It’s not piling on a young player. It’s just the trade continuing to tilt Seattle’s way. Arroyo may still become something. Marte may still figure it out. Prospect development is rarely clean, and it would be foolish to write either of them off already. But the Mariners didn’t trade for a maybe. They traded for Luis Castillo. And every time one of the key pieces in Cincinnati’s return stalls out again, Seattle looks a little smarter for making that bet.