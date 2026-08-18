Mariners Hitter’s Honest Assessment Undercuts Dan Wilson’s Offensive Message

The Mariners have spent years searching for an offensive identity. But now, it’s starting to look like the search itself is the identity. One season, hitters are encouraged to hunt pull-side home runs. The next, the emphasis shifts toward line drives through the middle. Now, with another season on life support, the instruction has been stripped down again: Get ready for the fastball, be on time and attack something hittable.

Sure, it sounds simple. But it sounds like they're starting over again in August. As Adam Jude detailed for The Seattle Times, hitting coach Kevin Seitzer is trying to remove some of the clutter that has followed Mariners hitters. The problem is that the staff helped create that philosophical whiplash.

The Mariners’ Hitting Philosophy Keeps Changing

In 2024, Seattle’s hitters were pushed toward a modern, power-heavy approach. Pull the ball. Aim toward the foul pole. Create home runs. The Mariners then veered in the opposite direction under Seitzer and former assistant hitting coach Bobby Magallanes. With Edgar Martinez also involved, the new message emphasized staying through the middle and producing line drives.

That approach appeared to work as the Mariners finished second in the AL with 238 home runs last season. This season, the Mariners are struggling again. Good organizations adjust. But constant adjustment without a clear foundation turns into guesswork. That’s the version of the Mariners we’ve seen for the majority of the season.

Hitters have been given three different hitting philosophies over two seasons. Those ideas can coexist within a complete offensive plan. But the Mariners haven’t made that connection clear enough. We know this now because at least one player appears unconvinced.

An Anonymous Mariners Hitter Exposes a Disconnect With Dan Wilson’s Coaching Staff

The most revealing voice in Jude’s reporting didn’t belong to Wilson or Seitzer. It belonged to an unnamed Mariners hitter.

The player acknowledged that Seattle tends to win when it hits home runs. He also made the obvious connection between producing power and pulling the baseball. Most importantly, he described the lineup as “a group at a crossroads.”

That sounds like someone without total confidence in the coaching plan, and trying to reconcile what the numbers say with what the coaching staff is teaching.

Wilson rejected the suggestion that an up-the-middle approach conflicts with hitting home runs. Technically, that’s true. A hitter can stay through the middle, react to an inside pitch and still drive it to the pull side. Seitzer is also right that selling out for home runs can lead to more chases and uglier swings.

That’s fine for a technical explanation. But it misses the larger issue. If the coaches believe these ideas fit together and the hitters experience them as competing instructions, then we find ourselves right back at a massive trend this season: the Mariners are having a communication issue.

It doesn’t matter how logical the philosophy looks on a whiteboard. It has to make sense to the player.

Dan Wilson Needs to Give Mariners Hitters One Clear Message

Wilson praised the offense for scoring its first 14 runs over two games in Houston without hitting a home run. He talked about singles, pressure and developing a more combative mentality.

Part of that mentality includes “looking for hits.” But that isn’t an offensive identity. Every hitter in baseball is looking for hits.

The Mariners scored 20 runs and collected 35 hits while taking two of three from Houston. It was a fantastic weekend. It wasn’t proof that Seattle finally solved an organizational problem that has survived multiple seasons, coaching changes and failed experiments.

We’ve seen them take it to Houston in Daikin Park the last two seasons. These productive games can’t erase months of poor offense.

Injuries have made everything harder. Seattle has used its preferred lineup only 16 times this season. Those problems should make the message more precise, not some all-encompassing plan.

Their hitters need individualized plans built around their strengths, but those plans must share a recognizable foundation. Wilson is responsible for making sure his coaches and players are speaking the same language. Right now, the coaches are explaining why their ideas are compatible while a player is anonymously describing the lineup as being at a crossroads. That disconnect is the story.