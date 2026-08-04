Keeping George Kirby and Emerson Hancock Closed Kade Anderson’s Path to the Mariners

The Mariners traded one starting pitcher at the deadline. Technically, they needed to trade two for Kade Anderson’s path to actually open. Sending Luis Castillo to the Chicago White Sox finally ended the Mariners six-man rotation dilemma. But it didn’t create a vacancy. The M’s now have a starting rotation with Logan Gilbert, George Kirby, Bryan Woo, Bryce Miller and Emerson Hancock.

Five starters. Five spots. We can all do the math. If Seattle had moved Kirby or Hancock, we would be having a different conversation. Anderson would have a rotation spot waiting for him, and the Mariners could justify inserting one of baseball’s best pitching prospects into a pennant race.

Because they kept both, that decision tells us more about Anderson’s immediate future than any carefully manicured front-office statement.

The Mariners Cleared Their Surplus, Not Anderson’s Path

Before the deadline, Seattle had six major-league starters and Anderson waiting behind them. Something had to give. Castillo ended up being the odd man out. His departure cleared salary and allowed Seattle to abandon the piggybacks and six-man schedules without touching the five-man group it wanted to keep.

General manager Justin Hollander can say Anderson is “definitely in the mix,” because he is. He’s now Seattle’s most interesting insurance policy. Hollander also included the important qualifier that the Mariners would determine how Anderson could help “if there is an opportunity.”

But there isn’t one right now. If the Mariners believed Anderson needed to start major-league games immediately, they could have traded Hancock or accepted the massive return required to move Kirby. They didn’t do either of those. Their actions were louder than their post-deadline optimism.

Kade Anderson’s Remaining Innings Should Have a Purpose

Anderson doesn’t need more time. Minor league bats are barely touching him. Through 16 starts for Arkansas, Anderson is 9-1 with a 1.20 ERA, 0.66 WHIP and 119 strikeouts against 12 walks over 82 1/3 innings. His role is the problem, not his readiness.

Anderson has already thrown enough innings that Seattle shouldn’t think about stacking on much more. From this point, every inning he throws should serve the pitcher the Mariners expect him to become. That means starting games and following a starter’s routine. They should continue building his workload.

Coming out of the bullpen to close 2026 doesn’t sound like a smart plan. The Mariners also acquired veteran reliever Seranthony Domínguez in the Castillo trade. That should eliminate any idea to convert Anderson at this point in the season.

An injury or dramatic rotation collapse could definitely change the calculation. Otherwise, there is little reason to force Anderson onto the roster. Let him finish the year as a starter and enter the offseason healthy. He can compete for a real major-league job next spring.